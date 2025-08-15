Ophthalmology Department of Macao Union Medical Center launches routine ambulatory cataract surgery

MACAU, August 15 - Macao’s population shows an increasingly evident ageing trend. Many people in their 60s begin to notice a marked decline in vision, seeing things as if “through a mist.” After consulting ophthalmology specialists, they are diagnosed with senile cataract and require surgical treatment. To address this public health need, under the coordination of the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR, the Ophthalmology Department of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has been working closely with the Ophthalmology Department of Conde de São Januário General Hospital. Since mid-July this year, three lead surgeons from both hospitals have been performing routine cataract surgeries at the Macao Union Medical Center on a daily basis. To date, more than one hundred cataract patients have undergone surgery and regained their sight.

To enhance efficiency, the Macao Union Medical Center has adopted the ambulatory surgery model that has been successfully implemented for years at the Department of Ophthalmology of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH). On the day of surgery, eligible patients are admitted for ambulatory surgery, complete their preoperative preparations, undergo the procedure, and are discharged, all generally within three hours. For patients unable to return home on the same day due to special circumstances, the ambulatory care can be quickly converted to inpatient care, allowing them to stay overnight and be discharged after review by the lead surgeon the following day. This flexible and patient-centered service model provides convenience for elderly patients in need of surgery.

In addition, the Macao Union Medical Center draws on the expertise of the PUMCH specialists and strengthens cooperation between Beijing and Macao for a small number of complex cataract surgeries. Experts with extensive experience in handling complex cataract surgeries are regularly invited to provide support in Macao. This approach has ensured the medical quality and safety of the Macao Union Medical Center and opened a new path for tackling challenging cataract cases.

With the continued provision and ongoing optimization of this cataract surgery service, along with the growing coordination between departments, it is expected that the Macao Union Medical Center can steadily enhance the capacity for cataract patients in the future, bringing tangible benefits to local residents.