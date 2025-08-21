South Carolina's Paint Rx Achieves Milestone Recognition on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Paint RX Logo Paint Rx Team Inc 5000 Companies Paint Rx

Paint Rx ranks No. 1,882 on Inc. 5000 list with 231% growth. South Carolina painting company transforms coastal properties from Myrtle Beach to Charleston.

While this Inc. 5000 recognition is a tremendous honor, our focus remains on delivering exceptional results for every client” — Joel Gotshall

MYRTLE BEACH , SC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint Rx , a premier residential and commercial painting services provider serving South Carolina's coastal communities, has earned a distinguished position on Inc. magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list . The company ranks No. 1,882 , achieving remarkable three-year revenue growth of 231 percent.This recognition marks a significant milestone for Paint Rx, which has transformed from a passionate vision into one of South Carolina's most trusted painting contractors since its founding in 2018. Under the leadership of founder Joel Gotshall, Paint Rx has built its reputation on a foundation of integrity, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction."Being named to the Inc. 5000 list validates our team's dedication to redefining what clients can expect from a painting company," said Joel Gotshall, founder of Paint Rx. "When we started in 2018, our mission was simple: take the pain out of painting by providing a professional, seamless, and customer-focused experience. This recognition confirms that our approach resonates with homeowners and businesses across our service areas."Paint Rx's success story is rooted in its unique business model and strong local presence. Unlike many competitors in the industry, the company maintains a fully in-house team of trained professionals rather than relying on subcontractors. This approach ensures consistent quality and accountability across all projects, from single-room refreshes to large commercial properties.The company's service territory spans the coastal regions of South Carolina, including Horry, Georgetown, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston Counties. Paint Rx has demonstrated particular expertise in addressing the unique challenges of coastal properties, implementing specialized techniques for exterior protection against harsh maritime conditions while preserving the distinct architectural character of historic Charleston properties."Our growth reflects more than just numbers," Gotshall explained. "It represents the trust we've built within our communities. Every project, whether it's refreshing a family home in Myrtle Beach or updating a commercial space in Charleston, receives the same meticulous attention to detail and commitment to excellence."Paint Rx's comprehensive service offerings include interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, and commercial painting solutions. The company has earned over 300 five-star reviews, maintaining BBB accreditation and active membership in the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.The company's success is built on several key differentiators:A customer satisfaction guarantee backed by clear, honest communicationUse of premium materials from industry leaders like Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore, and PPGTransparent pricing with no hidden feesOver two decades of combined painting experienceSpecialized knowledge of coastal climate requirements and historic property preservationLooking ahead, Paint Rx remains committed to its vision of being the preferred painting company in the region. The company continues to invest in professional development, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions to enhance the painting experience for clients."While this Inc. 5000 recognition is a tremendous honor, our focus remains on delivering exceptional results for every client," Gotshall added. "We're not just painting properties; we're building lasting relationships and contributing to the beauty and longevity of the communities we serve."Paint Rx's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list places it among an elite group of independent businesses demonstrating exceptional growth and resilience. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.For more information about Paint Rx's services or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.paint-rx.com or call (843) 999-0226. The company provides detailed project estimates and welcomes inquiries about its comprehensive painting services across the South Carolina coastal region.About Paint RxFounded in 2018, Paint Rx is a locally owned and operated painting company serving the Myrtle Beach and Charleston areas. The company specializes in residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, and specialized solutions for coastal properties. Paint Rx combines professional expertise with personalized service to deliver exceptional results that transform spaces and exceed client expectations. From the vibrant shores of North Myrtle Beach to the historic districts of Charleston, Paint Rx remains committed to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction in every project. For more information, visit www.paint-rx.com

