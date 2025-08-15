Portland Dentist Dr. Mike Moody Shares the Real Path to Becoming a Dentist — Education, Training, and Career Insights

Logo Portland dentist Uptown Family Dental Portland dentist Dr. Mike Moody at Uptown Family Dental Operatory 1 at Portland dentist Uptown Family Dental

From College Classrooms to Clinical Practice: Uptown Family Dental’s Dr. Mike Moody Explains the Step-by-Step Journey of Every Dentist

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many patients, visiting the dentist twice a year is routine. Yet few realize the years of education, clinical training, and dedication required to earn that seat behind the dental chair. Dr. Mike Moody , DDS, owner of Uptown Family Dental in Portland, Oregon, is sharing an inside look at how to become a dentist — from college coursework to advanced residency programs.“Dentistry is much more than fixing teeth,” says Dr. Moody. “We’re trained to understand the whole body because oral health is directly linked to overall health.”Step 1: The Academic Foundation The journey to becoming a dentist starts with a bachelor’s degree and prerequisite science courses such as biology, chemistry, and anatomy. While science majors are common, Dr. Moody notes that dental schools welcome diverse academic backgrounds — from philosophy to Spanish — provided the required courses are completed.Step 2: The Dental Admissions Test (DAT)Gaining entry into dental school requires passing the Dental Admission Test, which assesses scientific knowledge and perceptual skills. Once admitted, students complete four years of intensive study covering anatomy, pharmacology, pathology, and patient care. Many programs begin with cadaver labs to help students understand the human body as a whole.Step 3: Residency and Advanced TrainingAfter earning their degree, dentists must pass national and state licensing exams. Many choose to expand their skills with a residency. Dr. Moody completed advanced training in dental implants, bone grafting, and emergency dental care during his residency at the Veterans Hospital Dental Clinic in Portland.Step 4: Entering Private PracticeDr. Moody emphasizes that new dentists should seek strong mentorship and carefully review employment contracts before starting in private practice. “The right work environment early in your career can shape your confidence, skill set, and long-term success,” he explains.About Uptown Family DentalLocated in Portland’s Northwest District, Uptown Family Dental offers comprehensive dental care, blending advanced technology with a personalized approach. Dr. Moody and his team focus on connecting oral health to whole-body wellness while creating a welcoming patient experience.Contact:Uptown Family Dental2330 NW Flanders St #204Portland, OR 97210Phone: (503) 223-5040Website: www.uptownfamilydental.net

