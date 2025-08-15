The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

Healthcare Logistics Market Size Worth $146.94 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $8.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Healthcare Logistics Market Worth?

Over the past years, the healthcare logistics market has witnessed significant growth. There's an anticipated growth from $91.58 billion in 2024 to $99.3 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market's historical growth can be traced back to the growing need for pharmaceutical and medical device transportation, global expansion of healthcare supply chains, a heightened emphasis on logistics tailored to healthcare products with temperature sensitivity, rigid regulatory and compliance mandates, and an aging population.

The market size of healthcare logistics is set to surge notably in the coming years, reaching $146.94 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This significant expansion in the future could be ascribed to the rising prevalence of e-commerce and direct-to-patient healthcare delivery systems, amplified demand for tailor-made medicine and precision healthcare, the surge in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring adoption, and increased focus on the longevity and green footprint. Moreover, the escalation in chronic illnesses also contributes to the growth. The integration of blockchain technology for improved transparency and credibility, the implementation of advanced tech for inventory oversight and control, cooperation between logistics suppliers and healthcare organizations, the application of data analytics and AI for predictive and proactive logistics handling, and customizing logistics solutions for valuable and risky medical products are significant trends predicted to shape the market in the forecast period.

Download a free sample of the healthcare logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6911&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Healthcare Logistics Market?

The anticipated rise in global pharmaceutical sales is likely to drive the healthcare logistics market's expansion. As pharmaceutical sales continue to rise, the need for logistics to store and transport drugs to pharmacies, drug stores, and other destinations also grows. Thus, healthcare logistics or transportation experiences an increase in demand. The conveyance of healthcare products via air, sea, and roads necessitates the development of logistical strategies to maintain the integrity of pharmaceutical shipments. This involves the use of specialized equipment, storage facilities, standardized handling procedures, and robust collaboration among cold chain partners. The annual report by the Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department Of Pharmaceuticals, showed an elevation of 1.78% in the trade volume of pharmaceutical import and exports from FY19 to FY20 in July 2021. The Pharmaceutical Industry Report by the India Brand Equity Foundation, in March 2022, indicated a predicted growth in the domestic pharmaceutical industry in India, rising from USD 42 billion in 2021 to USD 65 billion in 2024 and another projection of USD 120–130 billion by 2030. Thus, the rising global pharmaceutical sales are forecasted to spur the demand for healthcare logistics within the predicted timeframe.

Who Are The Major Players In The Healthcare Logistics Market?

Major players in the Healthcare Logistics include:

• AmerisourceBergen Corporation

• CEVA Logistics AG

• Cold Chain Technologies LLC

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• DHL Supply Chain

• UPS Healthcare

• FedEx HealthCare Solutions

• DB Schenker

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• XPO Logistics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Healthcare Logistics Sector?

The healthcare logistics market is considerably influenced by strategic partnerships and collaborations. Major players in the sector are emphasizing on partnership and cooperation to achieve common objectives that can be optimally realized through the combining of resources, knowledge, or capacities to streamline the drug restocking process. For example, in March 2023, Health Care Logistics Inc. (HCL), a healthcare logistics firm based in the US, declared a partnership with AmerisourceBergen, a US healthcare product manufacturer. This collaboration allows AmerisourceBergen's RFID-tagged products users to leverage HCL's Stat Stock inventory management system, track items instantaneously across their facility, and enhance patient safety throughout the medication usage process. Stat Stock is an automatic RFID-based system that both reduces restocking time by half, and prevents expired medication from being included in rotation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Healthcare Logistics Market Share?

The healthcare logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing

2) By Product: Pharmaceutical Products, Medical Devices, Medical Equipment

3) By Type: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

4) By End-Users Outlook: Pharmacies, Healthcare Facilities, Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation: Medical Supply Transportation, Pharmaceutical Transportation, Patient Transport Services, Last-Mile Delivery Services

2) By Warehousing: Storage Of Medical Supplies, Pharmaceutical Warehousing, Cold Chain Storage Solutions, Inventory Management Services

View the full healthcare logistics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-logistics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Healthcare Logistics Market?

In 2024, North America led the healthcare logistics market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report for healthcare logistics encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-interoperability-solutions-global-market-report

Healthcare Information System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-information-system-global-market-report

Healthcare Identity Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-identity-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.