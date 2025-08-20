PHILIPPINES, August 20 - Press Release

August 20, 2025 SOTTO: CORRUPTION IN INFRA PROJECTS "SEEN, HEARD, AND FELT" BY FILIPINOS Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III filed Senate Bill No. 1215, entitled "An Act Creating an Independent People's Commission to Investigate Anomalies in All Government Infrastructure Projects, Defining Its Powers and Functions, Appropriating Funds Therefor and for Other Purposes." which seeks to investigate corruption in government infrastructure projects, particularly flood-control initiatives. Sotto said "corruption is now seen, heard, and felt by Filipinos more than ever." "The failed flood-control projects that are supposed to protect lives, livelihoods, and properties of our countrymen, the dilapidated classrooms for our students, and the lack of quality farm-to-market roads to aid our farmers, all are engulfed in corruption, hindering the progress of the nation as a whole.", he added. The bill creates an Independent People's Commission (IPC), an independent body tasked to investigate anomalies in all government infrastructure projects. The IPC conducts comprehensive investigations into reported and alleged irregularities such as corruption, ghost projects, overpricing, and the use of substandard materials in both past and ongoing projects, with jurisdiction over infrastructure implemented by the national government, local government units, and government-owned and -controlled corporations. The measure also empowers the IPC to identify individuals and entities involved, whether from the public or private sector, and to recommend the filing of criminal, civil, or administrative charges against those found culpable. "While there are agencies of government which investigate corruption, they are not specializing nor focusing on anomalies of government infrastructures", he further stated. Under the proposal, the IPC is composed of a retired Supreme Court or Court of Appeals Justice who serves as Chairperson; a Certified Public Accountant with expertise in forensic accounting; a licensed Civil Engineer or Architect; a representative from a reputable non-governmental organization; and an academician specializing in public administration or economics. The members serve a three-year term and may be reappointed by the President. "We owe it to the Filipino people to ensure that public funds are utilized efficiently, honestly and transparently in the construction of all government infrastructure projects", the Minority Leader concluded.

