Collapsible Fuel Tank Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

It will grow to $8.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

How Large Will The Collapsible Fuel Tank Market Be By 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the collapsible fuel tank market in prior years. The market size is expected to surge from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this increase during the historical period include a rising demand for mobile fuel storage solutions, enhanced growth in the automotive and motorsports sectors, the utilization of collapsible fuel tanks during emergencies and disaster interventions, improvements in material technology that made fuel tanks more robust and flexible in design, and the broadening of the aviation industry.

The market size for collapsible fuel tanks is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with an expectation to reach $2.5 billion in value by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CARG) of 10.2%. The main factors contributing to this predicted growth within the forecast period include growth of the marine sector, increased use of collapsible fuel tanks in off-road and recreational vehicles, the expansion within the renewable energy industry, use of these fuel tanks in isolated and off-grid power production, and a boom in demand in the aerospace sector. Foreseen trends within the forecast period comprise the development of collapsible fuel tanks that save space, are lightweight, the incorporation of smart technologies for monitoring and managing fuel levels, a focus on environmentally friendly and recyclable material in the manufacturing process, the customization of these tanks to meet industry-specific needs, and collaborative efforts between fuel tank manufacturers and end consumers.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Collapsible Fuel Tank Market Landscape?

The collapsible fuel tank market is anticipated to thrive on the increasing demand for electric vehicles. These vehicles utilize electricity to optimize their performance. The fuel tanks designed for extended-range electric vehicles are required to withstand high vapor pressures to fully capitalize on the vehicle's electric operation range, thereby increasing the need for collapsible fuel tanks. For example, in 2024, the International Energy Agency reported a significant increase in electric car sales by 3.5 million from 2022, indicating a 35% annual growth. In 2023, there was an increase in electric cars' share of total car sales, rising to 18% from 14% in the prior year. Consequently, the surge in demand for electric vehicles is fuelling the growth of the collapsible fuel tank market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Collapsible Fuel Tank Market?

Major players in the Collapsible Fuel Tank include:

• Meggitt PLC

• GTA Containers Inc.

• Aero Tec Laboratories Ltd.

• Amufuel

• MPC Containment International LLC

• Splash Containment

• Turtle-Pac

• Western Global

• Ready Containment LLC

• Krampitz Tanksystem GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Collapsible Fuel Tank Industry?

There is a rising trend of product innovations in the collapsible fuel tank market, as prominent businesses are introducing fresh products to solidify their market presence. To exemplify, Interstate Products, an American company renowned for supplying high-quality environmental, facility, storage, and safety product solutions, rolled out an extended flexible fuel bladder in July 2022. These storage bladders, designed for considerable volumes of gasoline and water, now bring portable liquid storage solutions to the table. Suitable for most diesel and jet fuels, they can serve as above-ground storage tanks. In addition to military-grade nitrile and mil-spec urethane, they offer industry standard sizes of 50,000, 100,000, and 210,000 gallons. The company also offers custom engineering solutions.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Collapsible Fuel Tank Market

The collapsible fuel tankmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Capacity, Medium Capacity, Large Capacity

2) By Fabric Material: Polyurethane, Composite Material

3) By End User: Agriculture, Mining, Military Application, Commercial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Small Capacity: Up To 100 liters, 100 To 500 liters

2) By Medium Capacity: 500 To 1,000 liters, 1,000 To 5,000 liters

3) By Large Capacity: 5,000 To 10,000 liters, Above 10,000 liters



Collapsible Fuel Tank Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market for collapsible fuel tanks, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report on collapsible fuel tanks includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

