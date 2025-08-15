Save Ideas Shows How to Patent an Idea for Free with New Zero-Cost Protection Platform
Protect your idea for free in 5 minutes with Save Ideas. Secure designs, inventions & concepts online with instant proof and optional blockchain security.
The platform enables users to save any type of visual or written work, design, concept, or invention so it can be legally proven as uniquely theirs. From artists and authors to startup founders and inventors, Save Ideas empowers individuals to safeguard their work instantly, online, and at zero cost.
“We believe intellectual property protection should be accessible to everyone—not just those who can afford costly legal processes,” said Save Ideas’ managing partner. “Our free plan makes it possible to secure your ideas today and decide later whether to upgrade for additional benefits.”
With Save Ideas, users can:
Avoid complex and expensive legal filing processes
Protect partially developed ideas and update them over time
Keep their work secret yet legally protected
Attract potential investors without fear of idea theft
Easily upload any format—audio, video, PDF, or detailed descriptions with images
Once a work is uploaded, users receive a Time Stamp Certificate® proving the date and content of the submission. For those seeking maximum protection, Save Ideas also offers blockchain-based security, creating an immutable and indisputable record of ownership.
The service caters to both individual creators and large-scale institutional users, with custom paid plans available for organisations requiring advanced protection.
Save Ideas’ mission is to level the playing field for creators around the world, ensuring that every idea—no matter how big or small—can be protected from the moment it’s conceived.
For more information or to start protecting your ideas today, visit https://save-ideas.com/
