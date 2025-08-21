Southeast Michigan Painting Contractor Expands Coverage to Meet Growing Regional Demand

Paint It Right Painting Paint It Right Team Exterior Painting in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paint It Right, under the leadership of owner Zach Fry, has strategically expanded its service coverage to meet increasing demand across southeastern Michigan, now serving more than 30 communities throughout Washtenaw County and surrounding regions.The Ann Arbor-based painting contractor has established a significant presence across multiple counties, including key service areas such as Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and extending into Jackson County. This expansion comes as a response to growing homeowner and business demand for professional painting services in communities where qualified contractors are often limited."Our growth across southeastern Michigan has been driven by direct customer requests and our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards across all service areas," says Zach Fry, owner of Paint It Right. "We've carefully scaled our operations to ensure we can deliver the same level of precision and customer care that established our reputation in Ann Arbor."The company's expanded service territory now encompasses:Washtenaw County communities including Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Chelsea, Dexter, and SalineGrowing townships such as Hamburg, Superior, and Van Buren CharterParts of Jackson County including Brooklyn and NapoleonNorthern coverage extending to Brighton and South LyonEastern reach including Canton, Plymouth, and BellevillePaint It Right's comprehensive service offering includes both residential and commercial painting services , with specialized expertise in interior and exterior painting , cabinet refinishing, carpentry services, crown molding and trim work, deck refinishing, and commercial painting solutions. The company stands behind its work with an unmatched two-year warranty, demonstrating their confidence in the durability and quality of their workmanship.Recent customer testimonials highlight the company's commitment to excellence across their service area. David Mason, a July 2024 client, praised the team's dedication: "Their attention to detail was exceptional, to the point where neighbors thought we'd installed new windows when they had simply refinished the trim."The company's core values of precision, customer-centric approach, integrity, and continuous improvement have shaped their expansion strategy. Their five-step painting process, which includes meticulous preparation, premium priming, expert painting, detailed finishing, and thorough cleanup, is consistently applied across all service locations.Paint It Right maintains its headquarters in Ann Arbor while serving an expanding client base throughout southeastern Michigan. The company offers free same-day estimates and maintains transparent communication throughout every project phase, reflecting their commitment to customer service excellence."As we've grown our service area, we've maintained our focus on delivering exceptional results through careful preparation and premium materials," Fry adds. "Every community we serve receives the same high standards and attention to detail that built our reputation."The company's expansion aligns with increasing homeowner interest in professional painting services, particularly as more Michigan residents invest in home improvement and property maintenance. Paint It Right's growth demonstrates the strong market demand for quality painting services in southeastern Michigan's suburban and rural communities.For more information about Paint It Right's services and coverage areas, visit https://paintitrightpainting.com or call (734) 972-7759.About Paint It Right:Founded by Zach Fry, Paint It Right is a leading southeastern Michigan painting contractor specializing in residential and commercial painting services. Based in Ann Arbor, the company is known for its meticulous attention to detail, customer-focused approach, and comprehensive two-year warranty. Paint It Right serves more than 30 communities throughout Washtenaw County and surrounding areas, offering a full range of interior and exterior painting services for both residential and commercial clients.

