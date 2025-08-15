'Promptonomics' — The Birth of a New Economic Science for the AI Era

Amazon Published Link

The revolutionary framework merges AI prompt engineering with micro-entrepreneurship to redefine global wealth creation

For the first time in history, economic value can be generated purely from intellectual creativity amplified by AI.” — Engr. Rajib Mazumder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of every industry, one Bangladeshi researcher has just written the first chapter of a new economic discipline. Engr. Rajib Mazumder, Research and Innovation Specialist at the Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project, ICT Division, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and IT, Bangladesh, today unveiled Promptonomics — the world’s first economic framework born entirely from AI-powered creativity.Coined in his book Promptonomics & AI-Micropreneurship : Turn AI-Powered Micro-Consulting & Microbooks into Passive Income and backed by his peer-reviewed research The Algorithmic Alchemist: Promptonomics, AI-Micropreneurship, and the Dawn of a New Economic Paradigm, Promptonomics offers a playbook for turning simple AI prompts into scalable income streams — without the need for offices, employees, or traditional capital.“For the first time in history, economic value can be generated purely from intellectual creativity amplified by AI,” says Mazumder. “Promptonomics is about democratizing entrepreneurship so that anyone, anywhere, can build wealth in the AI economy.”The Core of PromptonomicsAt its heart, Promptonomics teaches individuals how to:• Engineer high-value AI prompts that produce marketable outputs in minutes.• Package those outputs into micro-products (like niche e-books, tools, or consulting services).• Distribute globally using low-cost, high-impact digital platforms.This model collapses the traditional startup cycle from years to weeks, enabling a new class of “AI micropreneurs” to compete globally from home.A Movement, Not Just a MethodPromptonomics is already attracting attention from tech entrepreneurs, economists, and futurists worldwide. Its viral potential lies in its accessibility: a laptop, internet connection, and a few hours of AI literacy can become the gateway to a self-sustaining, AI-powered business.Mazumder believes this approach could reshape not just personal finance, but also the economic role of developing nations — allowing them to leapfrog into high-value digital exports without heavy infrastructure.Global Implications• For Individuals: A practical, step-by-step method to create income in the AI economy.• For Economies: A blueprint for scaling digital entrepreneurship across populations.• For Policy Makers: A framework for reducing unemployment while fostering innovation.About Engr. Rajib MazumderRajib Mazumder is a Bangladeshi engineer, author, and researcher specializing in innovation ecosystems, AI entrepreneurship, and startup policy. As Research and Innovation Specialist at the iDEA Project, ICT Division, he works to mentor and fund the next generation of innovators. His works include multiple books and research papers on AI, entrepreneurship, and the transformation of emerging economies.

