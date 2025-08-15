Automotive Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD $6.67 Billion by 2029 at 19.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $17.2 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%.

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

The market size for automotive cybersecurity has experienced swift expansion in the preceding years. It is projected to escalate from $2.77 billion in 2024 to a value of $3.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The historic growth has been driven by factors such as the rising adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles, strict governmental controls and industry standards, an increased demand for cutting-edge driver assistance systems (ADAS), heightened demand for luxury vehicle models, and a spike in cyber threats aimed at automotive systems.

In the upcoming years, the automotive cybersecurity market is anticipated to experience swift expansion, eventually reaching $6.68 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecasted period include increasing acceptance of electric vehicles, the incorporation of 5g technology in connected cars, broadening attack surfaces, the growing dependence on over-the-air (ota) software updates, the enlargement of the automotive sector in emergent markets, and a boost in awareness and financial commitment to anticipatory cybersecurity measures. Several leading trends are expected to be observed in the forecast period such as the creation of cohesive cybersecurity solutions, focus on secure vehicle-to-everything (v2x) communication, usage of blockchain technology for secured data exchange, alliances between car manufacturers and cybersecurity businesses for threat intelligence, and adoption of behavior-oriented anomaly detection for real-time threat recognition.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Growth?

The rise in connected cars is playing a significant role in propelling the automotive cybersecurity market's expansion. A connected car is defined as a vehicle with a built-in system for internet access. Cybersecurity for these cars provides sophisticated threat intelligence to ward off prevalent security issues. For example, the UK Government reported in August 2022 that around 40% of new cars in the UK could have self-driving features by 2035, mirroring trends observed globally.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

Major players in the Automotive Cybersecurity include:

• Aptiv PLC

• Argus Cyber Security

• Arilou Technologies

• Continental AG

• ESCRYPT GmbH

• GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• Trillium Secure Inc.

• SafeRide Technologies Ltd.

• Lear Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

Technological advances are becoming a dominant trend in the automotive cybersecurity market. Firms operating in this sector are increasingly focusing on technological innovations to maintain their market status. In June 2024, for example, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, a Swiss company specializing in testing, inspection and certification, introduced the cybersecurity audit to ensure cybersecurity within the automotive supply chain. With vehicle systems becoming more digital, robust cybersecurity protocols are crucial for maintaining product quality and consumer trust. UN Regulation No. 155 (UN R-155) demands vehicle manufacturers manage supplier-based risks in their Vehicle Cybersecurity Management System (V-CSMS) to protect vehicles and parts. Supplier audits through V-CSMS assist manufacturers in effectively handling these dependencies.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report?

The automotive cybersecuritymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security

2) By Form: In-Vehicle, External Cloud Service

3) By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

4) By Application: Telematics System, Body Control And Comfort System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Network Security: Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Firewalls, Secure Network Protocols

2) By Application Security: Secure Coding Practices, Application Vulnerability Testing, Software Updates And Patching

3) By Endpoint Security: Anti-Malware Solutions, Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR), Device Authentication

4) By Wireless Security: Secure Communication Protocols, Encryption Solutions, Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

5) By Cloud Security: Data Encryption And Protection, Identity And Access Management (IAM), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Automotive Cybersecurity Industry?

In 2024, North America led all other regions in terms of the size of the automotive cybersecurity market. The projected growth in this field is included in the report. Other regions extensively detailed in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

