Alona Lebedieva: Rail Development Vital in Context of Ukraine-Moldova Transport Visa-Free Extension

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukraine and Moldova have agreed to extend their transport visa-free arrangement until the end of 2027. This agreement allows Ukrainian and Moldovan carriers to conduct bilateral and transit road freight operations without the need to obtain special permits. According to the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, trade turnover between the two countries grew by 12% in 2024, reaching approximately USD 1.1 billion.The agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation was first signed in August 2022 and extended until 2025. The latest decision secures another four years of stable operating conditions for businesses. Moldova remains a key transit corridor to the EU and Balkan markets.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum Group, emphasized that the extension of the agreement creates predictable logistics conditions for businesses in the coming years. She noted that Moldova is an important land route providing access to southern and western markets, especially when other routes may be blocked or disrupted.According to Lebedieva, unlocking the full potential of transport liberalization requires addressing other critical issues in parallel: increasing the capacity of border checkpoints, modernizing road infrastructure, and reducing customs clearance times. She also stressed that the growth of road freight should be combined with investments in rail logistics, which remains essential for transporting heavy and bulk cargo.In her view, this agreement is another step toward integrating Ukraine into the European transport space. To make the most of this opportunity, it is important to develop multimodal transportation, where road and rail logistics operate as a single, interconnected system.

