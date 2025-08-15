Minister Patricia de Lille on precautionary suspension of South African Tourism CEO

The Minister of Tourism Patricia De Lille, has noted information in the public domain regarding the precautionary suspension of the CEO of the South African Tourism, by the SA Tourism board.

According to the legal advice to the Minister, this decision by the SA Tourism board is unlawful. As of 31 July 2025, the South African Tourism Board, does not have a board chairperson following the resignation of Professor Gregory Davids. This means, the board in its current form is not properly constituted to take such a resolution.

Minister de Lille, remains committed to ensuring the adherence to sound governance principles at South African Tourism and will address the above with the board.

