CE to visit Hangzhou, Shanghai and Nanjing

MACAU, August 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will – from 16 to 20 August – lead a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation on visits to respectively, Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

During the visits, the Chief Executive will meet with leading officials of respectively, Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Jiangsu Province, to discuss further strengthening cooperation between Macao and these places. The delegation will also visit local high-tech projects and enterprises, to gain insights into the latest developments in relevant industries.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation will include: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Lin Yuan; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr Che Weng Keong; and the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr Kong Chi Meng.

During the Chief Executive’s absence, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.