Expedition Texas Host Bob Mauldin Releases New Album Peony Prairie Fire

TYLER, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, East Texas based singer-songwriter Bob Mauldin releases his highly anticipated new album, Peony Prairie Fire , a bold blend of heartfelt storytelling, vivid imagery, and raw Americana energy. Available now on all major streaming platforms and in select record stores, the album marks a powerful new chapter in Mauldin’s musical journey.Recorded over the past seven months between studios in Dallas and Tyler, Peony Prairie Fire is a concept album featuring nine new songs, including covers of tunes by Michael Nesmith, The Amazing Rhythm Aces and Billy Joe Shaver. Anchored by Mauldin’s compositions touching on lost love and hopeful reflection, the album is tied together by a common theme.“It doesn’t just come out and tell you what it’s all about,” says Mauldin. “I’m not telling the listener what the story is, I’m asking them to listen to it all the way through in the order it’s presented and let it speak to you in a way that suits you and your understanding of it. And if you’re not into all of that, it’s also just a bunch of dern good country songs that you can hopefully pick a new favorite from.”Highlights include the foot-stomping opener “Two Heartbeats”, the hauntingly introspective “Really You”, and the outlaw country favorite, “You Asked Me To”.With his trademark authenticity, Mauldin continues to carve out a unique space in the modern Texas Country landscape as an artist who has never properly toured the well-known circuit of Texas live music venues, choosing instead to focus on occasional dates when the right opportunity arises.“It isn’t that I don’t want to play live more,” says Mauldin. “It’s just that I have this other gig that keeps me pretty busy.”For the past thirteen years, Bob has been the executive producer and host of TV’s Expedition Texas . The show, which is syndicated across Texas and airs nationally on Heartland TV Network, is a full-time job with two seasons per year on TV and a full production schedule in between. Bob has also been busy putting together TV distribution deal for a new professional wrestling TV program, Texas Style Wrestling, premiering next month in the traditional Saturday night timeslot viewers grew up with in Texas. Bob will also serve as on-air commentator for this show.“That just adds another spinning plate in my ‘circus act’ of life, but I found myself at a major crossroads late last year and that period was like a windswept prairie fire of emotions and my therapy has always been writing songs. So very quickly this album began to come together,” says Mauldin. “Regardless of everything else happening, this album needed to be recorded while the thoughts behind it were fresh and new.”The album is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and at BobMauldin.com. Vinyl editions and exclusive signed CDs can be purchased through Mauldin’s official store.An album release party will be announced soon, set to take place at Stockyards Steakhouse in Gladewater, Texas. The date will be announced on Bob’s Facebook page and at the website BobMauldin.com.About Bob Mauldin:Bob Mauldin is a Texas-born Americana and Country artist whose music blends roots-country storytelling and nods to classic country legends. His television show, Expedition Texas airs weekly in syndication and his music spans 25 years.________________________________________Media Contact:Jacob Mauldin31 West Productionsjacob@bobmauldin.com(903) 574-1551

