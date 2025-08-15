World-class glass shapes South Australian success

Release date: 15/08/25

The resounding success of colourful glass art exhibition Chihuly in the Botanic Garden has been captured in new research showing how it boosted South Australia’s visitor economy.

An exclusive display of large-scale installations and sculptures from Seattle-based artist Dale Chihuly opened at Adelaide Botanic Garden last September and concluded in late April, welcoming 1.4 million attendees across its seven months.

Independent research shows the world-class exhibition added $55.7 million in economic benefit to the South Australian economy, generating more than 195,000 visitor nights and the equivalent of 303 full-time jobs.

The free-entry exhibition was joined by two ticketed elements; In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly within the lush Bicentennial Conservatory – and the flagship evening experience Chihuly Nights – which together recorded more than 200,000 visitors.

Further survey data reveals strong support for the broader tourism and hospitality sectors, with many visitors booking hotels and dining at local restaurants during their stays.

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden saw Adelaide become the most successful host of a Chihuly botanic garden exhibition, surpassing previous attendance figures at Kew Gardens in London and Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

Generous local philanthropists have supported the purchase of the two works that were especially created for the Adelaide exhibition, including the Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier which was generously purchased by Dr Pamela Wall OAM, and the Jet and Crimson Fiori made possible through the generosity of 40 South Australian philanthropists and businesses.

These will now remain in the Adelaide Botanic Garden for future visitors to enjoy.

The resounding success of Chihuly comes as new data reveals South Australia marked our highest ever hotel occupancy for July this year – surpassing last year’s record.

The latest figures from independent hotel data analytics firm STR show on average 8,566 rooms were occupied each night of July 2025 - up on the previous July record in 2024, which saw an average of 7,316 room nights occupied.

The night of the historic British & Irish Lions match on Saturday 12 July saw SA achieve an eye-watering all time high of 10,745 room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide – equating to 95 per cent occupancy. The night generated $3.9 million in revenue, the fifth highest on record.

Illuminate Adelaide 2025 saw the city's accommodation sector perform significantly stronger than it did for the event in 2024 – room nights occupied across greater metropolitan Adelaide averaged 8,678 per night (up 17 per cent) and revenue averaged $1.8 million per night (up 30 per cent).

Adelaide also hosted 10 conferences throughout July with more than 5,000 delegates in attendance.

These records highlight the impact events have on traditionally quieter months for the tourism industry and continues the strong accommodation market seen in Adelaide since January.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

We know how popular this bright, joyful exhibition proved during its time here – and now we can also see the powerful impact it had on South Australia’s visitor economy.

An impressive 1.4 million people enjoyed Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, enjoying not only its sculptures and installations but a wide variety of local bars, restaurants, hotels and retailers.

The success of this exhibition underscores our commitment to securing events that are new to Australia and exclusive to Adelaide.

It’s among highlights from another blockbuster year of major events and festivals spanning sport, arts, culture, music and more with SA continuing to celebrate record tourism numbers.

Attributable to Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium Presiding Member and Chair Judy Potter

We were proud to partner with the South Australian Government and Dale Chihuly to deliver an event that was not only visually spectacular but also created lasting economic and social benefits for our state.

We’re especially delighted that our Chihuly story will continue through the acquisition of two works inspired by the iconic Palm House and South Australia’s floral emblem, the Sturt’s Desert Pea.

We are deeply grateful for these generous donations, which will leave an enduring and awe-inspiring legacy in the garden.

Attributable to Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium Director Michael Harvey

The exhibition was a remarkable celebration of art and nature.

We know that Adelaide Botanic Garden is a special place loved by millions - so it was genuinely heart-warming to see so many people revelling in the natural setting as they admired the awe-inspiring artwork.

We hope that more and more people have now discovered the Garden and will keep coming back to spend time together and deepen their appreciation of the botanical world.