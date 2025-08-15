AFON Accredited By Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) As An IRSP Vendor For GST InvoiceNow

AFON IT

AFON GST InvoiceNow Connector Available For Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFON is pleased to announce its official accreditation by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) as a GST InvoiceNow-compliant solution provider (IRSP) for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central This comes in response to IRAS’s implementation of the GST InvoiceNow framework, which mandates GST-registered companies to electronically transmit invoice data through the InvoiceNow (Peppol) network starting November 2025 onwards. As an IRSP-accredited vendor, AFON provides a fully supported, GST-compliant connector that enables Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users to meet this mandate confidently and efficiently.Highlights:• AFON-developed GST InvoiceNow connector tailored for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central• Full compliance with IRAS GST InvoiceNow submission requirements• Simplified onboarding and end-to-end local supportQuote:"Being an IRAS-recognised solution provider reinforces our commitment to helping businesses navigate compliance with confidence. With our supported connector for Business Central, customers can focus on growth while we ensure they stay compliant."— Gillian Foong, General Manager, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, AFONAs a long-standing advocate of digital transformation, AFON is proud to support Singapore’s Smart Nation efforts with ERP solutions that combine operational excellence with compliance readiness.About AFONAFON is a leading ERP provider in Singapore, delivering business software solutions such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, SAP Business One, Oracle NetSuite, and Sage 300 to help companies scale and succeed.For media inquiries:marketing@afon.com.sg

