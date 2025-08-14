Province Invests in Elevator Modernization for Government of Saskatchewan Buildings

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in elevator modernization projects at two government-owned buildings across the province.

Work has begun at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) Building in Regina, while work at the Court of King's Bench in Battleford is expected to start in September of 2025.

Upgrades include improvements to the existing elevator systems, such as new interior finishes, as well as updated mechanical and electrical components.

These modernizations are designed to improve safety, reliability, energy efficiency and performance. They will help ensure compliance with current codes and reduce maintenance costs by replacing outdated equipment.

"These upgrades are an important investment in the safety and reliability of our government buildings," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "By modernizing infrastructure, we are ensuring these facilities remain accessible, efficient and ready to serve Saskatchewan people for many years to come."

The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to the maintenance of its buildings and providing a safe environment for the citizens of Saskatchewan.

Both projects are expected to be fully completed by winter 2026.

