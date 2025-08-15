Mandala Tantra School Announces Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreats at Arambol Beach Goa, India for Singles and Couples

Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreat – Arambol Beach, Goa | Awaken Your Divine Masculine & Feminine | For Singles & Couples Transformational Sacred Tantra Dance Teacher Training Retreats in Arambol Beach Goa India Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation School Goa India

PERNEM NORTH GOA, GOA, INDIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation & Tantra School Goa India, internationally recognized for tantra yoga teacher trainings, tantric meditation retreats, sacred dance, and embodiment facilitation, announces the upcoming Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreat at Arambol Beach, Goa, guided by Tantra Master Shiva Girish, founder of the Mandala Tantra School and Mandala Tantra Festival Goa. This transformational seaside retreat, open to singles or couples, is an immersive program designed to awaken and harmonize the Divine Masculine and Feminine energies through sacred movement, conscious dance rituals, breathwork, sound healing, meditation, and sensory awakening.From November through April each year, the Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreat will be held once a month at Mandala Hall, Hotel Arambol Arbour, on the pristine shores of North Goa. Participants from around the world are invited to experience deep personal transformation, emotional healing, and spiritual connection in a supportive, vibrant environment.Ancient Tantra Meditation & Dance Ritual Retreats in Arambol Beach Goa India – Rooted in Vigyan Bhairav Tantra TeachingsThis 4-day Mandala Tantra Dance Rituals Retreat is rooted in ancient tantra transmissions and the body-based movement techniques of the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra. Historical teachings show that conscious dance and movement-based therapy trace their origins to this classical tantra scripture, which presents meditation methods for awakening through body, breath, sound, and awareness.Under Shiva Girish’s guidance, participants explore the body as a sacred temple for expression, healing, and spiritual awakening. The retreat integrates the Core Pillars of Tantra – Body, Movement, Breath, Sound, Touch, and Meditation – alongside the Six Senses (sight, sound, smell, taste, touch, and intuition). This holistic design fosters the integration of divine masculine and feminine energies through conscious dance, embodiment, sensory activation, and ritual presence.Transformational Tantra Retreats at Arambol Beach Goa India – The Core Pillars for Mind, Body, and Spirit Awakening**Body – The Temple:** Through conscious movement, presence, and breath, participants restore body trust, activate energy channels, ground their soul essence, resolve disconnection, and cultivate inner stillness.**Movement (Dance):** Dance serves as embodied flow, releasing stagnant emotions, inspiring joy, freeing creative energy, and reconnecting with life-force vitality.**Breath:** Breath is the essential link between spirit and body, harmonizing subtle energy, calming the nervous system, and deepening meditative awareness.**Sound:** Using the voice as a spiritual instrument, participants release emotional tension, activate resonance, and strengthen authentic expression.**Touch:** Conscious, consensual touch re-establishes safety, builds intimacy, processes stored trauma, and restores embodied connection.**Meditation:** Anchoring awareness beyond thought, meditation integrates the retreat’s experiences, fosters stillness, and opens insight.**Awareness:** Awareness transforms movement into ritual, deepens embodiment, and expands perception, intuition, and internal clarity.**Six Senses:** By consciously engaging all senses, participants refine perception, activate pleasure, and heighten intuitive listening.Group Tantra Ritual Retreats in Arambol Beach Goa India – Harnessing Collective Energy for Healing and ConnectionA key aspect of the retreat is the interplay of group energy dynamics, balancing masculine and feminine polarities to amplify healing. Within this sacred space, participants engage in collective rituals that align shared intention, activate archetypal energies, and embed transformation in both personal and group consciousness. These sacred ceremonies strengthen community, mark transitions, and deepen the remembrance of spiritual essence.Who Should Join TMandala Tantra Meditation Retreat Arambol Beach Goa India – Awaken Divine Masculine & Feminine – For Singles & CouplesThe retreat is ideal for singles seeking self-discovery, emotional release, and personal growth, as well as couples wishing to deepen intimacy, connection, and shared spiritual practice. Yoga teachers, dancers, healers, and therapists will also find the experience valuable for expanding facilitation skills.Benefits of Joining Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreat Arambol Beach Goa India – Awaken Divine Masculine & Feminine – For Singles & CouplesParticipants will:* Awaken and balance divine masculine and feminine energies* Release emotional blockages for clarity, joy, and relaxation* Enhance sensual awareness, trust, and authentic connection* Experience deep nervous system restoration and emotional liberation* Integrate embodied practices for lasting transformation in daily life4-Day Mandala Tantra Dance Rituals Retreat for Divine Masculine & Feminine in Arambol Beach, Goa IndiaFind Our Upcoming Mandala Tantra Meditation retreats arambol beach goa 2025 2026 For Singles or CoupleExperience profound transformation at a 4-day intensive Tantra Dance Rituals Retreat in Arambol Beach, Goa, India. Harmonize your Divine Masculine & Feminine energies through sacred movement, breath, and ecstatic embodiment, guided by Tantra Master Shiva Girish Founder of Mandala Tantra School – Mandala Tantra Festival Goa – Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation Tantra School IndiaLocation: Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation School, Mandala Hall, Hotel Arambol Arbour, Arambol beach, North GoaAbout Tantra Master Shiva Girish – Founder of Tantra Retreats at Arambol Beach Goa IndiaShiva Girish is an internationally respected tantra teacher and the founder of the Mandala Tantra School and Mandala Tantra Festival Goa. With over two decades of experience, he has guided thousands of students worldwide through meditation, tantra, and sound healing. His work bridges ancient spiritual traditions with modern embodiment practices, creating transformative experiences for personal and collective evolution.About Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation Tantra School Goa IndiaSatyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation School offers certified 100 Hours Meditation Teacher Training certification courses, Ecstatic Life Happiness Meditation Teacher Training, Yoga Meditation Chakra Healing Therapy & Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Healing Retreats In Ubud Bali – Costa Rica – Goa Rishikesh, IndiaBased in Arambol Beach, North Goa, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram Meditation & Sound Healing School offers globally recognized programs in tantra, meditation, and sound healing. The school’s mission is to provide safe, sacred spaces for personal transformation and professional training, attracting participants from more than 100 countries.**Event Page & Registration:**[Mandala Tantra Meditation Retreat – Arambol Beach Goa]( https://www.satyamshivamsundaram.net/tantra-dance-rituals-retreat-for-the-arambol-beach-goa-india/

