Incarcerated Man Apprehended after Walking Away from Kern County Male Community Reentry Program

BAKERSFIELD – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that a person who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Kern County on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, has been apprehended.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. today, Felipe Rodriguez was apprehended in Bakersfield without incident.

He will be transported to North Kern State Prison. His case will be referred to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Rodriguez was most recently received from San Luis Obispo County on July 18, 2022, to serve a four-year sentence for burglary. He has been housed at MCRP Kern since June 23, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Felipe Rodriguez

For Immediate Release: Aug. 14, 2025

