HISHUB Unveils Multi-Port Portable SSD on Kickstarter to Support Content Creators

Combines high-speed storage, device charging, and professional audio capture in one compact device

TAI KOK TSUI, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HISHUB Technologies has announced the launch of a new multi-port portable SSD solution that integrates high-speed storage, device charging, and audio recording into a single compact unit, designed specifically for mobile filmmakers and professional content creators. The product is now available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter.In mobile video production, creators often face challenges such as insufficient storage speeds for high-bitrate formats, tangled cables interfering with gimbal movements, limited ports for microphones, and the inability to charge devices during shooting. The newly launched HISHUB aims to address these issues and simplify on-location workflows.Weighing just 18g and measuring 57.6×25×10.9mm, the device features:- High-Speed Storage — Up to 2TB capacity with transfer speeds up to 1050MB/s, enabling stable recording of high-bitrate formats such as ProRes 4K120.- Simultaneous Charging — 240W Power Delivery to power smartphones, gimbals, or laptops during recording.- Professional Microphone Support — Direct microphone connection for clear, high-quality audio capture.- Integrated Multi-Port Hub — Eliminates the need for additional hubs and excess cables, reducing weight and setup complexity.HISHUB is designed to work seamlessly with popular smartphone cages and gimbal systems, without blocking key mounting points or limiting movement.“Our goal was to create a solution that makes mobile production more efficient and streamlined,” said Lin, Founder of HISHUB Technologies. “By combining storage, charging, and audio features, HISHUB gives creators more freedom when shooting in the field.”HISHUB is now live on Kickstarter with a 45-day crowdfunding campaign, offering multiple capacity options and worldwide shipping. For more details, visit： https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/265955146/hishub-your-all-in-one-ssd-and-hub-no-lost-ports?ref=d32l4u

HISHUB – The All-in-One SSD & Hub for Mobile Creators

