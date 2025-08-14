FISCAL NOTES: Catch Up with Kelly Hancock



TEXAS, August 14 - FROM THE DESK OF KELLY HANCOCK As Fiscal Notes marks its 50th year this month, Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock shares in the milestone. In his introductory piece, learn about his first weeks on the job and what the agency has been doing to help Texans, plus get a preview of what’s to come this fall.

