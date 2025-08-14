PRESS RELEASE: Texas ABLE® Program Celebrates ABLE Savings Day

TEXAS, August 14 - (AUSTIN) — Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock is joining the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) in recognizing today as the second annual Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Savings Day and reminding Texans with disabilities and their families about the advantages ABLE plans can offer people living with disabilities. According to NAST, more than 195,000 Americans with disabilities have collectively saved $2.3 billion in ABLE accounts. ABLE accounts empower many to save for qualified disability expenses critical to maintaining health, independence and quality of life. “An ABLE account can be a game-changer for Texans with disabilities and their families,” said Hancock. “It’s about having the freedom to plan for the future and meet life’s needs. Here at the Comptroller’s office, our team will keep working to ensure every eligible Texan gets the information and support they need to open an account.” The Texas ABLE Program is open to eligible Texans who experience the onset of a disability before age 26 and meet at least one of the following criteria: Are entitled to Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

Have a condition on the Social Security Administration’s list of Compassionate Allowances Conditions.

Have a physician’s diagnosis of a qualifying disability. Beginning in January 2026, a federal law — the ABLE Age Adjustment Act — will expand eligibility to include individuals who experience the onset of a disability before age 46, opening the door for even more Texans to participate. Families can contribute funds to an ABLE account to help pay for qualified disability expenses today or in the future. ABLE account withdrawals, including any earnings, are not subject to federal income tax if used for qualified expenses related to the eligible individual’s disability without jeopardizing their means-tested government benefits. For more information about Texas ABLE, including investment options, associated fees and how to open an account, call 844-4TX-ABLE (844-489-2253) or visit TexasABLE.org. Register for an upcoming webinar to learn more about eligibility requirements, contributions, qualified disability expenses and account use. The Texas ABLE® Program (“Program”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the manager of the Program, which is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and maintained by Catalis Regulatory and Compliance, LLC, neither of which are affiliated with Orion. The Program and the Board do not provide legal, financial, benefit, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, benefit, or tax advisor before participating. An account could lose money including the principal invested. Other than the Bank Savings Account option, accounts are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC. No part of an account is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. Interests in the Program have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Investors should carefully consider the tax consequences, impact on benefit eligibility, Medicaid recapture, investment objectives, risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with the Program. The Board may suspend, modify, or terminate the Program or change investment approaches, offerings, and/or underlying investment funds at any time and without the consent of account owners, authorized legal representatives, or beneficiaries. The Program Disclosure Statement and Participation Agreement contain this and other important information about the Program and may be obtained by visiting TexasABLE.org or calling 844-4TX-ABLE (844-489-2253). Investors should read the Program Disclosure Statement and Participation Agreement, and all other Program documents carefully before investing. © 2025 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas ABLE” is a registered mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. Texas ABLE is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA, SIPC, 4221 N 203rd St, Suite 100, Elkhorn NE 68022. All rights reserved.