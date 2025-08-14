Raw, Real, and Uplifting: Memoir Persistence Redefines What It Means to Live with a Disability

Linda Dezenski Persistence: Living an Authentic Life with a Disability

Author Linda Dezenski Shares Her Story and Challenges Society to Rethink Disability

PA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it mean to live in a world not designed with you in mind? In her powerful and deeply personal memoir Persistence, author and disability advocate Linda Dezenski invites readers into her world — one shaped by Cerebral Palsy, resilience, humor, and an unwavering desire to live fully.With unfiltered honesty and heartfelt storytelling, Persistence pulls back the curtain on the everyday realities of living with a disability. From navigating inaccessible spaces to confronting societal misconceptions, Dezenski doesn’t shy away from the tough questions. But what truly sets this book apart is its central message: disability is not a tragedy — it’s simply part of the human experience.“Persistence was 38 years in the making,” says Dezenski. “This book is my legacy. People with disabilities deserve to have their stories told and remembered. As Judi Heumann, a trailblazing advocate, once said: we must write our stories while we’re here.”Through her journey, Linda discovers that her disability is not the sum of who she is. With clarity and conviction, she shares a message for all: everyone — disabled or not — deserves dignity, happiness, and the opportunity to contribute.Readers will walk away from Persistence with a renewed perspective. For those living with disabilities, the book offers validation, encouragement, and empowerment. For those without, it offers a chance to build empathy, challenge assumptions, and find common ground.Linda Dezenski is a long-time advocate for civil rights and independent living for people with disabilities. She currently works for a city agency supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities. A two-time master’s graduate from Bryn Mawr College’s Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research, Linda has also authored several children's books. Born with Cerebral Palsy, she uses her personal and professional experiences to inspire change, educate, and uplift others.Living with a disability is not a tragedy. Everyone has something to offer. Persistence is a call to action — to never give up on finding purpose and to recognize our shared humanity, regardless of ability.The book is now available for pre-order on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information, please visit www.lindadezenski.com

