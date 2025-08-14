Book '33 Pounds' by Jeffrey P. Kueppers Blends Reality, History, and Imagination

33 Pounds: Part 1

NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey P. Kueppers, a man of many pursuits—from patented inventor and political candidate to devoted family man—has added a title to his resume: published author. His new book, 33 Pounds, is now available, offering readers a bold, imaginative, and heartfelt adventure story that intertwines reality, history, and fantasy into one extraordinary narrative.At its core, 33 Pounds is more than just a story—it's an experience. As Kueppers explains, “Some of this book is real, some of this book is history, the rest is fantasy blended together in an inventor’s mind.” The book takes readers on a journey that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining, with a message that lingers long after the final page: “Thank the Lord for all the things you have and thank Him double for the things you don’t have.”Jeffrey P. Kueppers wears many hats, but being a husband and father remains his proudest achievement. Beyond family, Kueppers holds a U.S. patent as an inventor and has campaigned for public office five times—an experience that even included founding his own political party, Bright Future, symbolized by a light bulb with a wind turbine replacing the filament.One his first day for his first campaign he ruptured his achilles tendon and got 35 signatures. He had 7 days to get over 700 signatures and create a political party, Fulfill all Board of Elections requirements and banking issues. Mathematically it could not be done. “I remember hobbling down my sidewalk talking to God, I told God that I am not willing to hobble myself for these people, If I am to continue I will need his help. “A voice told me to get the bike out of the garage and use it to get around. I did—and I got the signatures I needed and fulfilled all requirements to become a Candidate."That determination and faith are the same driving forces behind his new career as an author. Kueppers reflects, “I may not be able to build with my body the way I once could, but I can still serve others with my mind. Writing this book gave me a new way to create.”The idea for 33 Pounds grew from conscience, creativity, and the enduring influence of an elementary grade English teacher who first saw something in young Jeffrey. Those early seeds, combined with a lifetime of storytelling and invention, now bloom in the pages of this unique and inspiring tale. With a positive response from early readers and a second volume already in the works (33 Pounds Vol. 2), Kueppers is just getting started. His transition into authorship is yet another testament to his boundless imagination and refusal to let obstacles stop him from making a difference.33 Pounds is available now for purchase on Amazon

