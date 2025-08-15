The BOW Collective™ Launches 'BUY with BOW' Campaign for National Black Business Month
“Spotlighting Black Women-Owned Brands and Igniting Community Investment Nationwide”
This month-long initiative is more than a celebration—it’s a movement rooted in economic empowerment and community-driven purchasing. Through a curated calendar of Black Out Days, the campaign urges consumers across the country to shop, share, and show love to Black women-owned brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, and home goods.
"BUY with BOW is a reflection of our mission to drive business visibility," said Ticki Favaroth, President of The BOW Enterprises and Vice President & COO of The BOW Collective. "Buying with BOW is more than a transaction—it’s an investment in economic empowerment that strengthens communities, builds generational wealth, and transforms the business landscape for Black women entrepreneurs."
With over 300 members generating $1.7 billion in annual revenue, The BOW Collective is a force in economic growth. The “BUY with BOW” campaign puts that power to work—highlighting member businesses and driving attention to the products, founders, and stories behind them.
Featured Businesses Include:
LAMIK Beauty – Vegan, clean cosmetics for multicultural women by Kim Roxie
Oasis Soul Scent Co. – Soulful candles and body care by Lola Pyne
Play Pits – Natural deodorant for the whole family by Chantel Powell
Camille Rose – Gourmet beauty for textured hair by Janell Stephens
McLean Tircuit – Luxury home furnishings by Sheryl McLean
DevMar Products – Sustainable cleaning & PPE by Sharon Reynolds
Jody Davis Designs – Couture fashion by Jody Davis
Eccentrics The Salon – Hair artistry and care by Lisa Ennis
NaSah’s Nurture Nature – Herbal teas and skincare by Angela Mitchell Hill
Black Opal – Iconic beauty brand co-owned by Desiree Rogers
Fashion Fair – Legendary cosmetics reimagined by Desiree Rogers
Lee’s Flower & Card Shop – D.C.’s oldest Black-owned florist, led by Stacie Lee Banks
With eye-catching visuals, founder stories, and a call to action across platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn, the campaign combines heartfelt storytelling with strategic marketing muscle. Followers are invited to tag, post, and shop as each Black Out Day unfolds.
Follow @thebowcollective to join the movement: #BuyWithBOW #BlackBusinessMonth #SupportBlackOwned #BOWCollective #BlackOutDay
About The BOW Collective™
THE BOW COLLECTIVE,™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists" we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.
