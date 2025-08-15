The BOW Collective™ Launches 'BUY with BOW' Campaign for National Black Business Month

BUY with BOW Desiree Rogers - BUY with BOW Lisa Ennis - BUY with BOW Sheryl Mclean - BUY with BOW Lola Pyne - BUY with BOW

“Spotlighting Black Women-Owned Brands and Igniting Community Investment Nationwide”

Buying with BOW is more than a transaction—it’s an investment in economic empowerment that strengthens communities, builds generational wealth, and transforms the business landscape.” — Ticki Favaroth

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- August is National Black Business Month—a time to refocus energy on the power, promise, and impact of Black-owned businesses. In celebration, The BOW Collective ™, a network of the top 1% of Black women entrepreneurs, is launching an intentional, high-visibility campaign: “ BUY with BOW .”This month-long initiative is more than a celebration—it’s a movement rooted in economic empowerment and community-driven purchasing. Through a curated calendar of Black Out Days , the campaign urges consumers across the country to shop, share, and show love to Black women-owned brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, and home goods."BUY with BOW is a reflection of our mission to drive business visibility," said Ticki Favaroth, President of The BOW Enterprises and Vice President & COO of The BOW Collective. "Buying with BOW is more than a transaction—it’s an investment in economic empowerment that strengthens communities, builds generational wealth, and transforms the business landscape for Black women entrepreneurs."With over 300 members generating $1.7 billion in annual revenue, The BOW Collective is a force in economic growth. The “BUY with BOW” campaign puts that power to work—highlighting member businesses and driving attention to the products, founders, and stories behind them.Featured Businesses Include:LAMIK Beauty – Vegan, clean cosmetics for multicultural women by Kim RoxieOasis Soul Scent Co. – Soulful candles and body care by Lola PynePlay Pits – Natural deodorant for the whole family by Chantel PowellCamille Rose – Gourmet beauty for textured hair by Janell StephensMcLean Tircuit – Luxury home furnishings by Sheryl McLeanDevMar Products – Sustainable cleaning & PPE by Sharon ReynoldsJody Davis Designs – Couture fashion by Jody DavisEccentrics The Salon – Hair artistry and care by Lisa EnnisNaSah’s Nurture Nature – Herbal teas and skincare by Angela Mitchell HillBlack Opal – Iconic beauty brand co-owned by Desiree RogersFashion Fair – Legendary cosmetics reimagined by Desiree RogersLee’s Flower & Card Shop – D.C.’s oldest Black-owned florist, led by Stacie Lee BanksWith eye-catching visuals, founder stories, and a call to action across platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn, the campaign combines heartfelt storytelling with strategic marketing muscle. Followers are invited to tag, post, and shop as each Black Out Day unfolds.Follow @thebowcollective to join the movement: #BuyWithBOW #BlackBusinessMonth #SupportBlackOwned #BOWCollective #BlackOutDayAbout The BOW Collective™THE BOW COLLECTIVE,™ is an organization and sisterhood of the Nation's top 1% of small business owners. As "Business Philanthropists" we work together to bring awareness, business opportunities, and capital resources to entrepreneurs. In addition, we actively create the pipeline of successful entrepreneurship by training, counseling and partnering with emerging businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.