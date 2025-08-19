Western Steel Buildings to Supply Steel & Engineering Expertise for Fort Wayne FC Park

Fort Wayne FC Park Teams Up with Western Steel Buildings

Bringing Strength, Innovation, and Local Expertise to the Future Home of Fort Wayne Soccer.

Fort Wayne FC Park will stand as a symbol of community spirit and pride. We're honored to play a role from the earliest engineering steps to final delivery—helping bring a shared vision to life.” — Ben Parks – VP of Sales & Operations

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Steel Buildings, a leader in pre-engineered, hybrid, and conventional steel construction solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Mark Hoeppner Construction, Inc. to supply the structural steel and engineering package for the Fort Wayne FC Park — a new soccer-specific stadium set to open in 2026, coinciding with the club’s move to USL League One.

A LANDMARK FOR NORTHEAST INDIANA

With a matchday capacity of 9,200 seats, expandable for concerts and special events, Fort Wayne FC Park will be the largest outdoor stadium in Northeast Indiana. The privately funded venue, designed by Fort Wayne’s Design Collaborative, will feature:

• A continuous canopy roof on three sides

• Comfortable seat-back seating throughout

• Pitch-level suites and premium loge seating

• A wrap-around concourse and fan zone

• A beer garden and community gathering areas

• Steep grandstands ensuring no seat is more than 55 feet from the touchline

The pitch will be recessed seven feet below grade, creating an intimate, electric atmosphere for fans and players alike.

WESTERN STEEL BUILDINGS’ ROLE

From its Fort Wayne office, Western Steel Buildings is providing the stadium's Engineering services, including the steel design, detailing, and foundation design, as well as supplying the structural columns, beams, bracing systems, and steel decking.

Western Steel Buildings brings a SolutionCentric mindset to the project, addressing every detail before it becomes a challenge. This proactive approach keeps construction on schedule while ensuring Fort Wayne FC Park will be an exceptional venue for the community.

COMMUNITY AND COMMITMENT

This partnership reflects Western Steel’s dedication to building projects that enrich communities. The company’s local presence allows close collaboration with the design and construction teams, while its national expertise ensures the stadium meets the highest standards of strength, safety, and fan experience.

ABOUT WESTERN STEEL BUILDINGS

Western Steel Buildings is a premier provider of steel construction solutions, specializing in pre-engineered, hybrid, conventional, and concrete tilt-up structures. Serving commercial, industrial, and municipal clients nationwide, the company is known for its reliability, innovation, and client-first service.

Western Steel Buildings is SolutionCentric.™

Learn more at https://westernsteel.com

"Our mission has always been to redefine the industry by putting client success at the forefront.” — Ben Meister, President

