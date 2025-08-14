MAINE, August 14 - Back to current news.

Maine Forest Service Urges Caution as Wildfire Danger Remains HIGH to VERY HIGH Statewide

August 14, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's (DACF) Maine Forest Service (MFS) is urging all residents and visitors to take immediate precautions as wildfire danger remains elevated across the state. Much of central and coastal Maine is at VERY HIGH fire danger.

Burn Permit Moratorium Enacted to Reduce Risk

Wildfire Activity Snapshot (2025 to Date):

Year-to-Date: 525 fires, 406.5 acres burned

August 1-Present: 124 fires, 70.8 acres burned

Last 7 Days: 70 fires, 55.6 acres burned

Last 3 Days: 32 fires, 17 acres burned

Leading Causes for August Fires:

Campfire-related incidents

Debris and open burning

Equipment malfunctions

Current Active Fires:

Hardwood Valley Fire (Spencer Bay Township/Roach River): 3 acres. A containment line is being built with heavy equipment.

Lake Onawa (Elliottsville Township): 4.3 acres. Mop-up operations continue

Track Road Fire (Baileyville): 30 acres. Containment line around the entire perimeter, mop-up operations continue.

Acton Fire (Acton): 8 acres. Very rocky conditions, mop up continues, fire department and firefighters will likely be on scene for the next two days.

Many recent fires have been kept small thanks to quick responses by all levels of Maine's fire services, including MFS, and quick reporting by keen observers. Despite some favorable conditions like higher relative humidity and light winds, fuels remain dry, and the statewide wildfire risk will continue as long as precipitation remains scarce.

"When Maine reaches a Very High fire danger rating, it's a stark reminder of how quickly our forests, fields, and communities can be put at risk. Every one of us has a role to play in protecting our state's natural heritage. By delaying debris burning and using extra caution with any spark-producing activity, we can help ensure that elevated danger doesn't become a devastating wildfire,"- DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.

Wildfire Preparedness Actions by MFS

Burn Permit Moratorium in Effect : The Maine Forest Service has temporarily suspended issuing any new burn permits to reduce the risk from escaped burns, a leading cause of wildfires in Maine. The state's online system is shut down until conditions improve, and local Town Wardens are encouraged to withhold written burn permits until conditions improve.

: The Maine Forest Service has temporarily suspended issuing any new burn permits to reduce the risk from escaped burns, a leading cause of wildfires in Maine. The state's online system is shut down until conditions improve, and local Town Wardens are encouraged to withhold written burn permits until conditions improve. Maximized Staffing : Forest Rangers, Forest Ranger pilots, call-when-needed firefighters, and staffed engines are deployed across the state.

: Forest Rangers, Forest Ranger pilots, call-when-needed firefighters, and staffed engines are deployed across the state. Daily Helitack Coverage : Manned helicopter firefighting and detection flights are being conducted daily in partnership with the Maine Warden Service.

: Manned helicopter firefighting and detection flights are being conducted daily in partnership with the Maine Warden Service. Aviation Support : Maine Army National Guard aviation units are available for rapid wildfire response.

: Maine Army National Guard aviation units are available for rapid wildfire response. Stakeholder Coordination: Ongoing updates to landowners, Maine's Fire Service, municipalities, and Compact partners.

Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility, and our ability to keep Maine safe depends on cooperation at every level - from our partners in local fire departments to every individual enjoying the outdoors. Awareness and caution from the public are just as vital as the work being done on the ground by our trained personnel, MFS Director and State Forester Patty Cormier, Director, Maine Forest Service.

I want to express my deep appreciation for the dedication of Maine Forest Rangers and all who stand with us - local fire departments, call-when-needed firefighters, and our many partners. Whether in routine operations or during periods of heightened risk, their professionalism and teamwork make all the difference in protecting our communities and natural resources, MFS Chief Forest Ranger Robby Gross.

ATV Riders Urged to Stay Vigilant of Wildfires

The Maine Forest Service and the Off-Road Vehicle Program urge all ATV riders to prevent sparks from their machines by ensuring exhaust systems and spark arrestors are in good working order, and to properly extinguish all smoking materials and other potential ignition sources. Even a small spark or smoldering cigarette can ignite dry vegetation under current conditions. ATV Riders should remain alert for any signs of smoke or wildfire and take immediate action to report them by calling 9-1-1. Responsible riding practices and early reporting can play a critical role in preventing small fires from becoming major incidents.

How All of Us Can Help Prevent Wildfires

Fully extinguish campfires, until they are cold to the touch, and never leave them unattended.

Avoid all open debris burning until conditions improve.

Follow local fire restrictions. Check with your local Fire Department, Town Warden, or District Forest Ranger.

Be cautious with spark-producing equipment and vehicles.

Report wildfire or smoke immediately by calling 9-1-1.

For daily wildfire conditions, visit the Maine Forest Service Wildfire Danger Report.

Supporting Maine's Neighbors

At the request of the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources, made through the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Compact, MFS recently deployed an engine and four-person crew to assist with active fires in the province. They are expected to be deployed for up to two weeks and can be recalled if needed.