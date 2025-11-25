Governor Mills Declares November 28, 2025, as "Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day"

MAINE, November 25 - Back to current news.

November 25, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed Friday, November 28, 2025, as Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day to honor the valuable contributions of Maine's Christmas tree and wreath industry.

Maine's Christmas tree sector, which produces and sells fresh trees and wreaths, generates an estimated $19 million in direct economic impact each year and supports over 800 workers across the state. This annual proclamation celebrates the work of the 115 family farms that make up the Maine Christmas Tree Association (MCTA), a cornerstone of holiday traditions in Maine since 1962.

"I encourage Maine people to celebrate the season by supporting Maines hardworking family farmers and bringing the beauty of a Maine-grown Christmas tree or wreath to your home," said Governor Mills. Maines Christmas tree growers and wreath makers bring joy to people across our state and far beyond, and I thank them for their dedication to spreading holiday cheer.

As we celebrate the holiday season, Maine-grown Christmas trees and wreaths highlight the connection between our farms and our communities, said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. These growers sustain a valued tradition, support local economies, and help ensure that Maines agricultural heritage remains strong for future generations.

Governor Mills proclamation reflects the hard work and dedication of generations of Maine Christmas tree growers and crafts people, said Matt Quinn, President of the MCTA. Maine's Christmas tree industry supports a way of life for hundreds of families and offers an opportunity for them to create special memories for people throughout the country. Maine Christmas Tree Association appreciates the recognition of this important part of the state's economy.

Maine residents and visitors can find local farms, wreath makers, retail locations, and wholesale distributors at mainechristmastree.com. When purchasing from a retail location, consumers are encouraged to ask if the tree is Maine-grown to directly support local farmers.

In keeping with tradition, Governor Mills will welcome award-winning Christmas trees and wreaths from the 2025 Fryeburg Fair to the Blaine House on Monday, December 1, 2025. The Peoples Choice Christmas Tree, selected by fairgoers, will be displayed at the Governors residence as a symbol of the season and of Maines agricultural excellence.