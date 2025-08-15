SatYield Awarded U.S. Patent for Core Yield Estimation Technology

Patent No. US 12,361,501 Validates Global-Scale System for Satellite-Based Crop Forecasting

Markets move on yield expectations. This technology gives our clients a lead time advantage when it matters most.” — Gabby Nizri

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SatYield , a leading provider of real-time crop yield intelligence, today announced the grant of U.S. Patent No. 12,361,501 for its core yield estimation system. The patent covers SatYield’s proprietary methodology for predicting crop yields using satellite-derived Leaf Area Index (LAI), phenological modeling, and weather data assimilation—delivering sub-national yield forecasts with high accuracy and global scalability.This patented system has been tested and validated across diverse agro-climatic zones—including the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Europe, and Asia—and is already powering decision-making for financial institutions, agribusinesses, and supply chain operators.“This patent secures the foundation of everything we’ve built,” said Gabby Nizri, Co-Founder and CEO of SatYield. “It formalizes our IP, but more importantly, it validates our vision: a system that brings timely, accurate crop intelligence to traders, risk managers, and ultimately farmers around the world.”Clients and partners are already realizing the benefits. One customer is leveraging SatYield’s system for unbiased, independent crop signals that arrive earlier and without the lag of traditional reporting. Another is using it to anticipate crop conditions weeks before official government reports, enabling more agile market positioning. A leading hedge fund has cited a material competitive edge driven by early access to high-accuracy, sub-national yield forecasts—a breakthrough for decision-making during volatile growing seasons.SatYield’s architecture integrates satellite imagery, biophysical simulations, and real-time environmental data to forecast yields for corn, soybeans, and wheat—without relying on analog years or survey-based methods. The patent cements SatYield’s novel approach, offering both defensibility and a new standard for predictive agricultural intelligence.“Markets move on yield expectations. This technology gives our clients a lead time advantage when it matters most,” added Nizri.This achievement is the result of years of deep research, engineering, and iteration—powered by the diverse expertise and vision of our scientific leadership.We extend a sincere congratulations and thank you to our team Yuval Sadeh, Ph.D. Oren Haik, Ph.D. and Oded Perry, whose combined experience in satellite modeling, AI, and biophysical systems made this breakthrough possible.Looking ahead, SatYield will continue expanding its crop and geographic coverage, with a long-term mission to bring this level of insight to growers, governments, and institutions around the world—particularly in regions where early action can make the greatest difference.About SatYieldSatYield is a crop intelligence platform delivering real-time, satellite-driven yield forecasts using advanced biophysical modeling and AI. Built for financial institutions, commodity traders, and agribusinesses, SatYield provides early, reliable crop signals that drive smarter decisions in global food markets.Media Contact:Gabby@satyield.com

