Cozmalab Celebrates Its First Anniversary and Expands Its Exclusive Distribution Portfolio

Cozmalab marks one year in Qatar with new exclusive brand partnerships, strengthening its position in the beauty distribution market.

Our first year marks just the beginning — we’re committed to raising industry standards and bringing world-class beauty brands to Qatar, now setting our sights on the GCC.” — Raghad Akram

DOHA, QATAR, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raghad Akram , CEO and Managing Partner of Cozmalab , stated:“Cozmalab has officially completed its first year — and it has been an exceptional journey in every sense. In just twelve months, we have positioned ourselves among the trusted distributors in Qatar, beginning with the exclusive distribution of ROQVEL from Turkey and Maxima Hair Colors from Italy, while also making a mark in the premium salon furniture segment.Today, I am pleased to announce that starting September, Cozmalab will add two prominent Turkish brands — Agiva and Morfose Niche — to its portfolio as their exclusive distributor in Qatar. These partnerships reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class, high-quality products to beauty professionals, further strengthening our position as a trusted supplier in the beauty sector.As part of our future vision, we are introducing new concepts to the distribution market by integrating technology into our distribution and logistics operations. This includes developing smart inventory management systems, enhancing delivery speed and efficiency, and providing smoother, more innovative experiences for our partners and customers. This step marks a significant shift in how beauty products reach the market, reaffirming our focus on modern, advanced solutions.With this milestone, Cozmalab reinforces its position as a prominent Qatari company in beauty product distribution — ready to move forward with greater momentum, stronger partnerships, and a bold vision for shaping the future of the industry. In addition, major expansion plans and new services will soon be announced, set to bring a transformative impact to the local market and establish new benchmarks across the region.Cozmalab today stands as a leading Qatari company, moving steadily toward regional expansion, with a clear goal of cementing its position as a game-changer in the beauty industry across the Middle East.”

