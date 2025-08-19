Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,552 in the last 365 days.

Las Vegas Strip Small Business Challenges 'Too Expensive Vegas'

Your wallet called...Its says Thank you! the DAQ STOP @IceBarLas Vegas

the DAQ STOP @ IceBar Las Vegas offer $5 Value Menu

Who Says Las Vegas Is Over Priced!

Your Wallet Called...It Says Thank You!

The DAQ Stop @ IceBar Challenges “Too Expensive” Vegas with $5 daiquiris, drinks, shots, and beer

Vegas Isn't Over - We're Just Pouring More Value Into It!

The DAQ Stop @ IceBar Challenges “Too Expensive” Vegas with $5 Daiquiris, Drinks, Shots, and Beer

While it’s true prices have crept up on the Strip, our goal with this Value Menu is to be part of the solution not the problem,” said Noel Bowman, Partner & COO of Minus5º ICEBAR and The DAQ Stop.”
— Noel Bowman
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite recent headlines suggesting the Las Vegas Strip is pricing out visitors, one long-standing Local entertainment brand is sending a different message: Vegas can still deliver big fun without breaking the bank.

The DAQ Stop @ IceBar, located at the popular Minus5º ICEBAR’s at Venetian-Mandalay Bay & the LINQ Promenade, is rolling out a new $5 menu featuring colorful frozen daiquiris, mixed drinks, shots, and beers — all day, every day.

“Las Vegas isn’t doom and gloom — and neither are we,” said Noel Bowman, Partner & COO of Minus5º ICEBAR and The DAQ Stop. “We’ve been in this market for over 15 years, and we’ve seen trends come and go. While it’s true prices have crept up across the Strip, our goal is to be part of the solution not the problem”

Bowman adds, “The $5 DAQ Stop menu is our way of saying, we hear you. We know people want to feel good about their Vegas trip without feeling like they’ve overspent before lunch. This is classic Las Vegas — value, fun, and a little splash of something you’ll want to post about.”

The DAQ Stop menu includes:

• $5 Frozen Daiquiris – vibrant swirls in a 12oz cup
• $5 Mixed Drinks – choice of vodka, gin, rum, tequila, or bourbon
• $5 Shots – including Cuervo, Jägermeister, Jameson, and Jell-O shots
• $5 Beers – Bud Light , Coors light, Pacifico & more
. Discount bundles to the ICE Attraction


With its high-energy locations at Venetian-Mandalay Bay & LINQ Promenade — The DAQ Stop at IceBar is designed for grab-and-go convenience while keeping the party vibe alive.




About Minus5º ICEBAR


Minus5º ICEBAR is a unique, immersive attraction where everything inside — from the walls and seats to the glasses you drink from — is made entirely of ice. Guests don provided parkas and gloves to explore dazzling ice sculptures, changing seasonally to keep the experience fresh. With multiple locations in Las Vegas including Venetian-Mandalay Bay, & the LINQ Promenade, Minus5º ICEBAR has been chilling guests out for more than 15 years, blending innovative cocktails with unforgettable visuals.

Noel Bowman
Minus5 ICEBAR/1923 Prohibition Bar
+1 702-497-8723
Noel@ICEBARLV.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook

Vegas is Listening, Becoming More Affordable

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Las Vegas Strip Small Business Challenges 'Too Expensive Vegas'

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more