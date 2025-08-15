EVident Battery Unveils New Website to Accelerate Access to Non-Destructive EV Battery Diagnostics

EVident Battery

New site aligns EVident's AI-powered diagnostic solution, backed by Ibex Investors and Nationwide Ventures.

WESTFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVident Battery has launched evidentbattery.com, a customer-focused hub for its AI-powered EV battery diagnostics. EVident transforms battery fault signatures from proprietary vibration analysis into full battery pack health assessments in as little as two minutes without disassembly or downtime. The new site signals the company's transition from technical development and pilot projects to full commercial programs. The previous domain, batteryevidence.com, will now redirect to the new site and host the company's careers page.

DRIVING CRITICAL OUTCOMES ACROSS THE EV INDUSTRY

EVident's technology addresses key challenges for stakeholders throughout the electric vehicle ecosystem:

• For EV Manufacturers: Early detection of mechanical issues enhances performance, ensures safety, and reduces warranty and recall costs by identifying manufacturing or integration defects before they become quality and safety risks.

• For Dealers & Auctions: Verified, transparent battery health data guides fair pricing, reduces investment risks, and builds buyer confidence, eliminating the uncertainty in pricing and assessing used EVs.

• For Insurers: Rapid, accurate assessments determine repairability, salvage value, and claim adjustments, providing clear visibility into post-incident battery condition and reducing total claim costs.

"We bridge the gap from proof-of-concept to deployment with precision and integrity," said Jinqiang Ning, CEO of EVident Battery. "By pinpointing mechanical and integration issues in EV battery packs, we safeguard safety, maximize long-term performance and protect financial value. For OEMs, insurers, dealers, auction houses, and fleet managers, this means greater transparency, smarter decisions, and stronger asset value."

END-TO-END BATTERY LIFECYCLE COVERAGE

Marc Bronzetti, Advisor at EVident Battery, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the solution: "EVident Battery's technology has applications throughout the entire life cycle of a battery from OEM diagnostics validation testing during battery and vehicle development, production manufacturing and testing, dealer aftersales ownership services, vehicle resales, and even post-vehicle qualification for household or commercial backup storage. This end-to-end capability enables faster validation, higher quality, safer operations, and greater transparency, helping OEMs maximize performance, customer trust, and profitability at every stage."

Jeff Peters, Partner at Ibex Investors, highlighted the unique market position: "While many cell-level diagnostics exist on the market, EVident Battery is focused on the structural integrity of the entire EV battery pack. Together, they provide the only comprehensive EV battery assessment solution on the market. Their groundbreaking diagnostic solution is now available, empowering manufacturers, fleet operators, and resellers to strengthen quality control, enable real-time monitoring, build trust in the second-hand EV market, and optimize end-of-life decisions."

PROVEN TECHNOLOGY MOVING TO COMMERCIAL SCALE

EVident is actively engaged in multiple pilot programs and validations with OEMs, insurers, and dealer groups, demonstrating its ability to deliver rapid, non-destructive EV battery health assessments. The new site launches with a library of case studies and a buyer-focused capabilities catalogue.

Visit evidentbattery.com to request a demo and explore our solutions.

ABOUT EVIDENT BATTERY

EVident Battery delivers AI-powered, non-destructive diagnostics for EV batteries by translating proprietary vibration and current signal data into actionable battery health assessments. OEMs, dealer groups, and insurers rely on EVident to reduce warranty exposure, price used EVs accurately, and underwrite policies based on objective battery condition. Backed by Ibex Investors and Nationwide Ventures.

For more information:

Contact info@batteryevidence.com.

