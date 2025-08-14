Drivers are advised that starting next week, single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on Fulford-Ganges Road between Blackburn Road and Horel Road West.

Work will be starting to replace culverts at Cusheon Creek with a new bridge.

The contractor is scheduled to work weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., with occasional work outside these hours and on weekends if required.

Drivers should expect delays as long as 20 minutes when construction crews are working. This traffic pattern will remain in place through December 2025, and will resume in April 2026 to complete final paving on the new bridge.

A single-lane, temporary detour bridge will be in place during construction.

Signs will help drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to share the road safely.

Traffic-control personnel will direct pedestrians and cyclists crossing during traffic stops.

Parking at Blackburn Lake will be closed during construction, but pedestrian access will remain open.

Commercial traffic can continue using Fulford-Ganges Road. An alternative route will be available for passenger vehicles.

Drivers should follow signs and directions from traffic-control personnel and allow extra travel time.

Learn More:

For more information about the Cusheon Creek Bridge project and how it will affect traffic, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/other-transportation-projects/salt-spring-island-projects/cusheon-creek-bridge

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/