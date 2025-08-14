Professional Cleaning Expert Elizabeth Reigle Shares Tips for Workplace Hygiene in HelloNation

Professional Cleaning Expert Elizabeth Reigle

What are the new hygiene standards in offices post-Covid?

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What are the new hygiene standards in offices post-Covid? For many businesses, answering that question has become central to employee well-being and productivity. Elizabeth Reigle, President of Castle Services, LLC in Ithaca, New York, addresses this topic in a featured article in HelloNation , highlighting how commercial cleaning expectations have evolved in response to long-term public health concerns.The article, Importance of a Clean and Healthy Workspace in a Post-Covid World, outlines how professional cleaning is no longer a background function but a core part of a company’s health strategy. Reigle notes that traditional janitorial services like vacuuming and trash removal must now operate alongside enhanced sanitation protocols. Door handles, elevator buttons, breakroom surfaces, and other high-touch points require consistent disinfection to reduce the presence of harmful pathogens and reassure returning workers. This proactive approach not only promotes physical health but also boosts employee confidence and morale.Castle Services, LLC emphasizes that maintaining a visibly clean and hygienic environment demonstrates a company’s investment in staff welfare. Fewer sick days and improved operational continuity are direct benefits of employing trained professionals who use hospital-grade disinfectants and adhere to up-to-date health guidelines. Reigle also points out that clients, visitors, and partners notice these details, linking cleanliness to organizational credibility and trustworthiness.In HelloNation’s Importance of a Clean and Healthy Workspace in a Post-Covid World, Reigle underscores the lasting importance of workplace hygiene and how thoughtful, consistent cleaning measures reflect an employer’s commitment to a safe and productive environment.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

