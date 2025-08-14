LEADelaware Accepting Applications for Class VIII (2026-27)

DOVER, Del. — LEADelaware, the state’s premier leadership development program for early to mid-career professionals in agriculture and natural resources, is now accepting applications for Class VIII. Applications are due Sept. 30, 2025, with applicants seated as Fellows in January 2026. The program begins in earnest in February 2026, continuing through the next two years and concluding at the end of 2027.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture hosts the program in partnership with the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension. With support from leading industry sponsors, LEADelaware prepares emerging leaders to tackle the evolving challenges facing the food, fiber, and natural resource sectors. This will be the eighth class in the program’s history, since its founding in 2007.

Key Program Information:

Application Deadline: Tuesday, Sept. 30

Tuesday, Sept. 30 Program Duration: Two years (2026–27)

Two years (2026–27) Features: Interactive sessions, industry tours, leadership development, and an international study component

Interactive sessions, industry tours, leadership development, and an international study component Tuition: $4,000 ($2,000 due each year)

Program Overview:

LEADelaware will select 10 to 15 fellows who work in Delaware’s agriculture or natural resource sectors. Ideal candidates are individuals who demonstrate strong leadership potential and a passion for community engagement. The curriculum covers topics including:

Production agriculture

Agribusiness and rural development

Forestry, aquaculture, and natural resources

Public policy and stakeholder engagement

Through hands-on experiences, peer collaboration, and exposure to state, national, and international issues, fellows will build essential leadership skills and gain a deeper understanding of the global forces shaping their industries. The expectations and calendar from the previous fellowship can provide a glimpse of the program and commitments required of fellows.

Selection Timeline:

Application Review: Conducted by a committee of sponsors, alumni, and directors.

Conducted by a committee of sponsors, alumni, and directors. Interviews: Tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-Dec. 1

Tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-Dec. 1 Final Notifications: On or around Monday, Dec. 15

Eligibility:

Applicants must be:

U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Employed in Delaware’s agriculture/natural resource industries for at least two years. Both Delaware residents and non-residents are eligible with required experience.

Willing and able to commit to the time demands of in-state, national, and international program components.

How to Apply:

Complete the application, also available on the LEADelaware website. While handwritten applications are accepted, electronic submissions are preferred for clarity and efficiency. Program materials — such as the participant agreement, eligibility requirements, and tentative calendar — are also available on the LEADelaware website.

About LEADelaware:

Part of a global network of more than 45 agricultural leadership programs, LEADelaware empowers professionals to lead within their industries and communities. With a focus on diversity, experiential learning, and sector-specific insight, the program builds a robust pipeline of leaders ready to serve Delaware and beyond.

For more information or to apply, visit the LEADelaware website or contact:

Jennifer Volk, Program Co-Director, jvolk@udel.edu

Chris Brosch, Program Co-Director, Chris.Brosch@delaware.gov