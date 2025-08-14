Submit Release
Code Name Boulder Creek, a Riveting Tale of Espionage by Peter S. Eisenhut, Now Available for Global Release

Code Name Boulder Creek by Peter S. Eisenhut

A Riveting Cold War Tale of Espionage & Deception

Espionage is not just about the secrets; it’s about the human cost behind every decision.”
— Peter Eisenhut
COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the shadowy world of espionage, deception, and Cold War drama, Code Name Boulder Creek by Peter S. Eisenhut is now available for global release.

This re-edited version of The Boulder Creek Project (2018), and the first in the trilogy Duplicity, Deception, and Lies, is a thrilling spy novel that explores the high-stakes world of covert operations, military intelligence, and the moral complexities of protecting national security.

The novel follows Peter Troutman, an auditor for the CIA, and Jon Wilson, a seasoned CIA agent, as they uncover a web of political conspiracy threatening the balance of power. Set in the high-tension Cold War era, the story reveals the personal and professional risks that intelligence agents face as they navigate a maze of betrayal, secrets, and life-altering decisions.

“This book is about the brave men and women who operate in the shadows, often sacrificing their own lives and morals to protect the greater good.”

The global release of Code Name Boulder Creek marks a significant moment for readers of spy thrillers and those interested in the intricate, high-stakes world of international espionage. With Eisenhut’s background in intelligence, the novel provides a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges intelligence officers face, all wrapped in an action-packed narrative.

About Peter S. Eisenhut:

Peter S. Eisenhut, a graduate of Cornell and the University of Rochester, spent his career in international business and consulting. Now retired, he focuses on writing and volunteer work. An avid hiker, Peter lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife, Jean. His novels, including Code Name Boulder Creek, The Pen Project, The Boulder Creek Project, Final Project, and Fateful Affairs, explore duplicity and those who protect their country behind the scenes.

Peter Eisenhut
Peter Eisenhut
