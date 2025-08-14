State coastal commission to meet in New Bern Aug. 27-28
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Tryon Palace - History Center, 529 S. Front St., New Bern. The regular business meeting of the CRC will be called to order at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 27. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in person or join online.
The Coastal Resources Advisory Council will not meet in August.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) (in person and online)
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m.; Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Tryon Palace - History Center, 529 S. Front St., New Bern
*Public input and comment period – Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.
Join CRC livestream on DEQ’s YouTube channel.
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
Aug. 27
• Consideration of variance requests regarding petitioner Krichman, Carolina Beach, Artificial Turf within Buffer; petitioner Hreha-Caruso, Frisco Covered Deck within Buffer
• Periodic Review of Existing Rules
• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0209 Urban Waterfront
• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge AEC
• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0309 Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas Exceptions
• Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .2300 General Permit for Replacement of Existing Bridges and Culverts
• Consideration of Approval of Bogue Banks Beach Management Plan
• Proposed Closed Session re: Ready v. CRC, Carteret County, 24 CVS 1000 Pursuant to N.C.G.S. §143-318.11(a)(3)
Aug. 28
• Periodic Review of 15A NCAC 07O North Carolina Coastal Reserve
• Information/Update of the Annual Review of Rules
• Inlet Hazard Area Boundary Overview and Science Panel Report
• Consideration of Approval Oceanfront and Inlet Erosion Rates and Setback Factors
• Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.