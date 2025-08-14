State coastal commission to meet in New Bern Aug. 27-28

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Aug. 27 and Aug. 28 at the Tryon Palace - History Center, 529 S. Front St., New Bern. The regular business meeting of the CRC will be called to order at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Aug. 28. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Aug. 27. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in person or join online.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council will not meet in August.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) (in person and online)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m.; Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Tryon Palace - History Center, 529 S. Front St., New Bern

*Public input and comment period – Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

Join CRC livestream on DEQ’s YouTube channel.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Aug. 27

• Consideration of variance requests regarding petitioner Krichman, Carolina Beach, Artificial Turf within Buffer; petitioner Hreha-Caruso, Frisco Covered Deck within Buffer

• Periodic Review of Existing Rules

• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0209 Urban Waterfront

• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0508 Jockey’s Ridge AEC

• Consideration of Adoption of 15A NCAC 07H .0309 Use Standards for Ocean Hazard Areas Exceptions

• Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis 15A NCAC 07H .2300 General Permit for Replacement of Existing Bridges and Culverts

• Consideration of Approval of Bogue Banks Beach Management Plan

• Proposed Closed Session re: Ready v. CRC, Carteret County, 24 CVS 1000 Pursuant to N.C.G.S. §143-318.11(a)(3)

Aug. 28

• Periodic Review of 15A NCAC 07O North Carolina Coastal Reserve

• Information/Update of the Annual Review of Rules

• Inlet Hazard Area Boundary Overview and Science Panel Report

• Consideration of Approval Oceanfront and Inlet Erosion Rates and Setback Factors

• Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

