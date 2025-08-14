Waste Management Symposia 2025 Recognizes PNNL Research

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) researchers received honors—including six “Superior Papers” and two “Papers of Note”—for their research and presentations at the 2025 Waste Management Symposia (WM2025).

The Waste Management Symposia is the world’s largest gathering of radioactive waste management experts and innovators. The international conference provides a premier and dynamic forum for experts to drive safe, cost-effective solutions for handling radioactive materials and decommissioning nuclear facilities.

The awards showcase PNNL’s continued contributions to advancing radioactive waste and materials management, with awards received consecutively for multiple years.

“Our researchers collaborate across areas of expertise to support multiple Department of Energy missions, from developing glass and grout waste forms to innovating subsurface contamination solutions to advancing spent nuclear fuel management,” said David Peeler, deputy director of PNNL’s Environmental Management sector. “I’m proud that PNNL’s ongoing efforts to find efficient answers to these critical mission challenges were recognized.”

During the annual WM2025 conference in March, PNNL researchers and staff shared their work with colleagues from around the world in more than 40 presentations over multiple days, conference tracks, sessions, and panels. Their presentations spanned topics in radioactive waste processing, environmental remediation, spent nuclear fuel packaging and transportation, cross-cutting technologies, workforce development, contracting opportunities, and more.

Papers of Note awards

The “Papers of Note” awards are presented for the paper alone, not the presentation, with only a few papers selected for each of the WM2025 conference tracks. This year, 24 papers overall were selected for the award. PNNL selected papers went to:

“Having our work receive recognition as a Paper of Note at the Waste Management Symposium this year means a lot and I am proud of the accomplishment,” said Jon Lapeyre, postdoc research associate at PNNL. “While there has been significant work understanding effects of some organics compounds on behavior of cementitious materials, our work takes a step further in understanding how these complex mixtures of non-land disposal restricted organics present within tank waste can affect the grouting process. Understanding these interactions will be necessary for the Hanford clean-up mission.”

In addition to the two “Papers of Note” designations, PNNL co-authored one additional “Papers of Note” award.

“Treatability Testing of INL Calcine Surrogates with GeoMelt In-Container Vitrification.” Paper# 25179. Authors: Kevin Finucane, Veolia; Jarrod Crum, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Superior Paper awards

“Superior Papers” are awarded for presentations that demonstrate superb knowledge and understanding and lay the foundation for future waste management endeavors. A total of 93 papers were selected for awards in 2025, with honors going to PNNL for:

In addition to these six awards, PNNL researchers were co-authors for three “Superior Paper” designations:

“Improvement of the Risk Budget Tool to Support Low-Activity Waste Glass Disposal in the Hanford Integrated Disposal Facility.” WM#25074. Authors: Rodney Skeen, David Swanberg, Keith Thomsen, Kearn Lee, Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure (H2C); Sebastien Kerisit, Jim Neeway, Benjamin Parruzot, Matthew Asmussen, Gary L. Smith, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

“Sample-and-Send Approach for Demonstrating LDR Compliance for Solidification/Stabilization of Pretreated Hanford Tank Waste.” WM#25088. Authors: Rodney Skeen, Anthony Miskho, David Blumenkranz, David Swanberg, Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure (H2C); Matthew Asmussen, Jim Neeway, Joelle Reiser, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory; William Jolin, Christopher Martino, Savannah River National Laboratory; Solomon Bairai, Michael Lindberg, Hanford Laboratory Management and Integration

“Treatability Testing of INL Calcine Surrogates with GeoMelt & In-Container Vitrification.” WM#25179. Authors: Kevin Finucane, Veolia; Jarrod Crum, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Waste Management Symposia will host WM2026, “Efficient and Innovative Nuclear Materials and Technology Solutions,” on March 8 – 12, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 2026 theme features the Department of Energy’s Hanford Site.