SPECIAL COLLECTOR’S EDITION 'THE SPIRIT OF COMPETITION, SECOND EDITION' AUCTIONS AT GOODING CHRISTIE’S PEBBLE BEACH

Special Collector’s Edition Includes Custom Case and One Spark Plug from Each of Four of the Museum’s Most Prominent Cars

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coachbuilt Press today announced that on Saturday, August 16, 2025, Gooding Christie’s will auction Lot #101, offered at no reserve, “The Spirit of Competition, Second Edition.” The collector’s edition volume, crafted to museum standards and never to be duplicated, is being auctioned with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.

Frederick A. Simeone, M.D. (1936–2022) was a neurosurgeon, author, and world-renowned collector whose work helped define the preservationist movement in automotive culture. His namesake museum in Philadelphia houses one of the finest collections of unrestored racing sports cars in the world. He was awarded the Lorin Tryon Trophy at Pebble Beach, and his preservation-first philosophy is widely credited with influencing growing recognition of originality and historical authenticity in worldwide concours judging standards.

“This book is Fred Simeone’s unique vision—the culmination of a lifelong devotion to the preservation and care of these moving pieces of art,” said Michael Furman, co-creator and photographer. “The Spirit of Competition, Second Edition” celebrates not just the collection’s beautiful cars, but the unique dedication required to preserve rather than restore them, and I like to think that Dr. Fred would have been more than a little pleased that last year the first Preservation Class car in history won Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours.”

The recently published second edition of Dr. Simeone’s standard setting publication is an enlarged format book that includes new text from automotive historian Harry Hurst, and new photography and visual ephemera from Michael Furman. The 444-page volume is a refined and expanded version of the revered 2008 original that has been out of print for more than three years, and features:

● A new 12-inch square format, 60 additional pages, and updated design

● Contributions by longtime collaborator and automotive historian Harry Hurst

● Dozens of new images and rare visual ephemera from Michael Furman

The special collector’s edition on offer at the auction has been hand-bound in imported Florentine calfskin, with a matching clamshell case and custom metal logo engraving. Included are spark plugs from four of the museum’s most iconic cars.

- 1936 Bugatti Type 57G “Tank”

- 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Mille Miglia Spider

- 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (CSX 2287

- 1970 Porsche 917 LH “Hippie Car”

Auction Details

Event: Gooding Christie’s Pebble Beach Auction

Date: Saturday August 16, 2025, 11:00 AM PT

Lot: #101 “The Spirit of Competition, Second Edition” special collector’s edition

Online Catalogue (LOT #101): www.goodingco.com/auction/pebble-beach-auctions-2025/

The one-off, special collector’s edition has been hand-bound in imported Florentine calfskin, with a matching clamshell case with a metal logo engraving and custom hand-made endpapers, with engraved presentations of the spark plugs and provenance.

SPARK PLUG DONOR CARS

©️ 1936 Bugatti Type 57G “Tank” - The only surviving example of the rare Bugatti “Tank” that won Le Mans in 1937, set multiple land-speed records, and remains a centerpiece of Simeone's collection as arguably the world’s most historically significant Bugatti.

©️ 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Mille Miglia Spider - One of just five built and winner of the 1938 Mille Miglia, this rare pre‑war Alfa was an early cornerstone of the museum’s collection and epitomizes the golden age of Grand Touring competition.

©️ 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (CSX 2287) - The prototype Daytona Coupe driven to FIA GT championship success, first American car added to the federal Historic Vehicle Register and named historic “Car of the Year” while unrestored and still part of Simeone’s original collection.

©️ 1970 Porsche 917 LH “Hippie Car” - The long‑tail Porsche built for Le Mans and famously nicknamed for its psychedelic liveries, capable of nearly 240 mph in period—and a landmark in museum display and preserved endurance-racing heritage.

Coachbuilt Press - http://www.coachbuiltpress.com

Gooding Christie's - https://www.goodingco.com/

Simeon Foundation Automotive Museum - https://www.goodingco.com/

Contact: Stephen Pedroff, for Coachbuilt Press

Email: Stephen@Pedroff.com

Phone: (805) 866-1962

URL: www.coachbuiltpress.com

Contact: Pauline Pechakjian, for Gooding Christie’s

Email: pauline@goodingco.com

Phone: (310) 383-7437

URL: www.goodingco.com/auction/pebble-beach-auctions-2025/

