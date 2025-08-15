AAAC Wildlife Warns of Nature’s Squatters Moving In Causing Billions in Damages

2025 Annual Conference 2024 Vetrepreneur of the Year Brian Moss and Sasquatch Sancho Feral Hogs

Fall season drive unwelcomed guests into attic spaces!

MONTGOMERY , TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fall approaches, AAAC Wildlife Removal, a leader in humane wildlife control, is mobilizing its nationwide network to protect homeowners from a seasonal surge of nuisance wildlife. With mating season driving rats, squirrels, opossums, and raccoons into attics and homes, the company is expanding its expert services to meet rising demand. Industry estimates project residential wildlife damage in 2025 could range from $610 million to $8.75 billion, underscoring the urgent need for professional intervention.As temperatures drop, these species seek warm shelter, targeting attics, crawl spaces, and wall voids. This behavior causes significant property damage, health risks from pathogens like hantavirus and raccoon roundworm, and disruptive noise. With 21 franchise units across the U.S. and over a decade of experience, AAAC Wildlife Removal delivers safe, humane removal and prevention solutions tailored to region-specific challenges.“Our team is ready to tackle the fall wildlife surge with proven techniques and cutting-edge technology,” said Vincent Flores, Franchise Development Officer. “From trapping and exclusion to attic restoration, we’re committed to protecting homes and promoting safe wildlife coexistence.”With consistent annual gross revenue nearing $8 million, AAAC Wildlife Removal ranks among the PCT Top 100 pest control companies. The company anticipates doubling its footprint over the next three years to address growing demand. Homeowners are urged to act proactively, as fall backlogs can delay services by up to a week. Animal-proofing homes now can prevent costly repairs, which average $500–$10,000 per incident depending on the species and damage extent.AAAC’s franchisees leverage proprietary software and mobile applications for efficient, effective responses. The company is recruiting retiring enlisted military personnel and experienced entrepreneurs from pest control, handyman, plumbing, HVAC, or landscaping backgrounds. With an Average Unit Volume (AUV) of $435,000 and initial franchise fees of $35,000–$55,000, ownership offers a compelling opportunity in a high-demand industry.Homeowners, don’t wait for wildlife to invade—schedule a service today to secure your home. For service bookings or franchise inquiries, visit aaacwildliferemoval to locate the office near you.About AAAC Wildlife Removal: Founded over a decade ago, AAAC Wildlife Removal is a trusted leader in humane wildlife control, operating 21 franchise units nationwide. Specializing in safe removal, exclusion, and attic restoration, AAAC protects homes from nuisance wildlife while promoting sustainable coexistence.

