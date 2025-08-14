Attorney General Knudsen reappoints two members to Gaming Advisory Council

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen today announced the reappointment of Scott Aspenlieder and Garret McFarland to the Gaming Advisory Council (GAC).

Aspenlieder, of Billings, was first appointed to the GAC in 2021 and is the current chair. He serves as the public-at-large representative. He is also a Billings City Council member and owns Performance Engineering.

McFarland, of Miles City, was first appointed to the GAC in 2005. He serves as a local government representative on the Council. McFarland is also the Miles City Community College Board of Trustees secretary.

The Gaming Advisory Council was created in 1989 and advises on public policy matters related to gaming including amendments to the gambling statutes, additional or modified departmental rules, clarification of existing rules, operation of the Gambling Control Division and more.