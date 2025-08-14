Psychological Insights Meet Faith in New Book by Bonnie Norem

Exploring the Human Journey Through Scripture, Dreams, and Survival

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Psychological Development of Man as Expressed through Biblical Themes , author Bonnie Norem offers a deeply personal and scholarly exploration of human psychology through the lens of Christian faith, shaped by her own remarkable life story.Originally written as a thesis for her Psychology degree, the book bridges classical psychological theories with biblical teachings, drawing inspiration from renowned thinkers Viktor Frankl and Carl Jung. Norem's journey to this work is as inspiring as the book itself. A former mathematics major turned computer science professional, Norem's life took a dramatic turn during the catastrophic Agnes flood of 1972, which devastated her home and community.Amid the wreckage, two dry books—miraculously preserved—were found in her flooded home: Man's Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl and Modern Man in Search of a Soul by Carl Jung. These texts sparked a profound spiritual and psychological awakening that would lead her back to college to study psychology, culminating in this unique publication.“I was surprised how psychology programs often left out the spiritual side of humanity,” says Norem. “As a Christian and a dreamer, I knew that biblical themes and dreams had played vital roles in my healing and growth. This book is my way of honoring that journey.”Raised in deep poverty and overcoming childhood illness (including years in a full body cast due to TB of the spine), Norem defied the odds to pursue education in a time when women in STEM were rare. Her courage, resilience, and faith have become the foundation for a work that invites readers to consider the psychological journey of mankind not just through science—but through scripture.Psychological Development of Man as Expressed through Biblical Themes is now available and is a testament to the healing power of faith, education, and perseverance.About the Author:Bonnie Norem was raised on a small farm by her grandmother and uncle, facing immense health and economic challenges from an early age. She studied mathematics and computer science before shifting her focus to psychology, where she completed her degree with a thesis that became the foundation of this book. Her life reflects an enduring search for meaning, guided by dreams, scripture, and an unwavering Christian faith.

Global Book Network - Bonnie L. Norem, author of Psychological Development of Man

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.