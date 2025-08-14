WTF Is Wrong with Our Health? A Rebel Doctor’s Bold Manifesto to Reclaim Wellness and Reverse Chronic Disease

A Doctor’s No-Holds-Barred Guide to Breaking Free from Big Pharma, Bad Food, and Chronic Disease—Starting with What’s on Your Plate

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his eye-opening and unapologetically honest new book, WTF Is Wrong with Our Health ?*, physician and wellness advocate Dr. Roberto Tostado exposes the broken systems that keep people sick, and offers a clear path toward reclaiming true, lasting health.After years of practicing conventional medicine, Dr. Tostado reached a breaking point. “I was compelled to write this book out of both frustration and a deep sense of responsibility,” he says. “Our medical system focuses on managing symptoms with prescriptions while ignoring the root cause—what we eat. Nutrition is barely addressed in medical school, and yet it is the foundation of health.”In this provocative manifesto, Dr. Tostado breaks down how Big Pharma, industrial food production, and outdated medical practices create a cycle of chronic disease and dependency. Highly processed, nutrient-deficient foods contribute to rising rates of metabolic and inflammatory disorders, while doctors are trained to prescribe drugs instead of promoting sustainable, nutritional healing.The book delivers a central, empowering message: True health begins with what we put on our plates, not what’s prescribed in a clinic. It calls for a radical shift from passive disease management to active disease prevention, placing power back in the hands of individuals.Through the work of his clinic and proprietary detox program, Dr. Tostado has helped countless patients begin reversing chronic illness by embracing a mindset of food-as-medicine and taking control of their wellness journey.WTF Is Wrong with Our Health? is more than just a book, it’s a call to arms for anyone tired of feeling helpless in a system built for profits, not healing. It’s time to rebel—with real food, real knowledge, and real empowerment.The book is available now and serves as a vital resource for health-conscious readers in Mexico, China, and beyond.

Global Book Network - Roberto Tostado, MD, author of wtf* is wrong with our health? *what the food

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.