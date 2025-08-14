Goodland Pickleball Expands Into India and Bangkok With 7 New Premium Locations

Goodland Logo

The strategic expansion includes the company's first international facility, establishing a premier pickleball network across Asia's fastest-growing markets.

Bangkok serves as our gateway to Southeast Asia. Thailand's sports-forward culture and Bangkok's demographics make it the ideal market to validate our international expansion strategy.” — Hemant Chavan

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodland Pickleball , a leading premium pickleball facility operator with venues in New York City and India, today announced its largest expansion to date with the launch of seven new locations. This ambitious rollout includes six new facilities in India and the company's first international location—a flagship Superclub in Bangkok, Thailand—solidifying Goodland's position as a premier pickleball destination across Asia's fastest-growing markets."This expansion isn't just about adding new locations; it’s about strategically placing Goodland at the heart of Asia's pickleball boom," said Hemant Chavan, Chief Executive Officer of Goodland Pickleball. "Our move into Bangkok, a vibrant international hub, proves that our premium facility model has universal appeal. It's a critical step in our mission to elevate the sport's infrastructure globally."Bangkok Superclub Leads International PushThe Bangkok Superclub, designated as Goodland’s first international facility, is scheduled to open in September 2025. Located in a central district of Bangkok, the 15,000-square-foot facility will feature six world-class courts, a state-of-the-art recovery center, premium lounge areas, and a full-service bar. The facility is designed to serve both Bangkok's large expatriate community and a burgeoning base of local sports enthusiasts.India Expansion Strengthens Domestic LeadershipGoodland’s expansion in India includes six new facilities, strengthening the company's foothold in strategic metropolitan and emerging markets.Now Open:Mumbai (Andheri West): Featuring multiple outdoor courts.Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The region's first premium destination with floodlit courts.Haryana (National Capital Region): A four-court facility.Opening Winter 2025:Noida Superclub: A six-court facility with an integrated food center.Vadodara Superclub: A five-court facility with comprehensive dining services.Gwalior Rooftop: A unique two-court rooftop venue opening in September 2025. Franchise Model Drives Rapid ExpansionFour of the seven new locations, including the Bangkok Superclub, will operate under Goodland’s proven franchise model. This program offers partners a turnkey solution for facility development, brand licensing, and operational support."Our franchise model allows for rapid market penetration while ensuring we maintain our strict quality standards," explained Hemant Chavan, . "The interest from potential partners across 15 Asian markets, especially following our Bangkok announcement, has been incredibly strong."About Goodland PickleballFounded in 2024, Goodland Pickleball operates premium pickleball facilities in USA and India. We focus on providing a superior player experience through world-class court surfaces, professional-grade equipment, and comprehensive amenities. Our mission is to build vibrant communities around the sport by elevating infrastructure standards and serving players of all skill levels through a range of programs, from beginner clinics to competitive tournaments.Media Contact:Hemant Chavansupport@goodlandpickleball.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.