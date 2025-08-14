Kat’s Fancy Fastest of Four DSBF Elims

HARRINGTON, DE – A quartet of $20,000 divisions of Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) action for 3-year-old trotters headlined the Wednesday program over a sloppy racetrack.

A pair of short fields in filly divisions started the 15-race program. Jane Dunavant’s Kat Fancy ($3.80, Cody Poliseno) was a 1:58 winner in the first split over Take It Easy and Royal Toni. The Dusty Winner filly led all the way for trainer Carlo Poliseno and achieved her 6th win of her career.

Nanticoke Racing and Delbert Cain’s Marino Bluestone ($7, Jim Morand) won the second division in 2:02.4 over Peggys Girl and Hollys Lou. The Anders Bluestone filly collared leader Peggys Girl on the final turn and edged clear in the stretch for her 2nd career win for trainer Les Givens.

The first division for colts and geldings went to Chuck Groce II’s Im Not George ($5.60, Eddie Dennis) who dominated his rivals in 1:59.1 over Bucky Highway and Heytherebuckyboy. A Glidemaster gelding, Im Not George, was loose on the front end throughout in picking up his 2nd career win for his owner/trainer.

Frank Chick’s Chex Check ($9, Ross Wolfenden) prevailed in the final split in 2:01.3 over Delaware Xactly and Legend of Rock.

In the $18,000 Open Trot, David Hamm and Evm Racing’s Keg Stand ($2.60, Pat Berry) was a 1:55.2 winner over Swan Flyer and Not For Moni.

Jim Morand had a driving triple on the card. Eddie Dennis, Ross Wolfenden, and Montrell Teague each had a pair of wins.

For more information, contact: Mark Short at Mark.Short@delaware.gov.