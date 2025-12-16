DSBF Final: Take It Easy earns victory
Take It Easy, driven by Ross Wolfenden, rode the inside path to victory in the $110,000 DSBF championship for 3-year-old trotting fillies.
Photos by Quenton Egan Photography.
DOVER — Following a pair of second-place finishes to Kat’s Fancy in preliminary action, Take It Easy took full advantage of a pocket trip and lifted late to get the last word in the final yards of the $110,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series championship for 3-year-old trotting fillies on Monday, Dec. 15, at Bally’s Dover.
In line to Ross Wolfenden, Take It Easy split rivals from post 4 to narrowly lead 1-10 favorite Kat’s Fancy (driven by Cody Poliseno) into the first turn before yielding for a pocket ride behind her outside rival through splits of :28.1, :58.3 and 1:28.1. As Saints Design (Corey Callahan) offered intensifying first-over pressure to Kat’s Fancy through the far turn, Take It Easy continued to stalk intently from the pocket before lifting up the open stretch to prevail by a neck in a lifetime best 1:57.3. Kat’s Fancy kept the persistent Saints Design at bay to save second.
Les Givens trains Take It Easy, now a three-time winner with $109,853 in career earnings, for Nanticoke Racing Inc. and breeders James Magno and Joseph Fonte. As the 6-1 co-second choice, the Anders Bluestone-Twin B Kisses filly returned $14.80 to win.
The $110,000 DSBF championship for 3-year-old male trotters headlines a 15-race card at Bally’s Dover on Tuesday, Dec. 16, going as the fourth of 15 races. First post is 4:30 p.m.
