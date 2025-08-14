Unplug and Play: Governor Hochul Announces 17 Projects Awarded $10 Million in Funding From New Municipal Parks and Recreation Statewide Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $10 million in funding was awarded to 17 projects as part of the Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. Funding for this program was provided by the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“By expanding access to recreational opportunities, we are investing in the future of our communities so New Yorkers can safely explore and connect with our parks and outdoor spaces,” Governor Hochul said. “These compelling projects will provide a meaningful impact on their communities and ensure that every child has the ability to play, learn, and grow in a safe and engaging environment.”

The MPR grant funding provides for the construction of recreational facilities and other improvements to municipally owned recreational sites and parks, such as playgrounds, courts, playing fields, and facilities for swimming, biking, boating, picnicking, hiking, fishing, camping or other recreational activities. This grant opportunity can fund up to 90% of the total eligible project costs and total grant awards are capped at $1 million for each project.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued leadership and the critical investments made possible by the Bond Act, these grants will revitalize communities statewide and ensure that our parks and recreation spaces remain welcoming, safe, and accessible for everyone. Each of these projects demonstrates a strong local commitment to improving overall wellness and we’re excited to support these grants and look forward to seeing their lasting impact across municipalities.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New playgrounds, safer boardwalks, and updated splashpads are just some of the affordable recreation projects being realized in communities statewide thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and the new Municipal Parks and Recreation Grant Program. With funding from the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, New York is making significant investments to protect our communities from flooding and climate impacts, conserve open space and increase access to the outdoors, and safeguard our natural resources for generations to come.”

Capital Region

The City of Watervliet ($538,069) will make improvements to the Watervliet Dome Recreation Facility. The project includes eliminating barriers that hinder access by people with disabilities. Plans include installation of new access doors, removal of architectural barriers and curbing, accessibility upgrades to restroom areas and addition of new fencing and lighting improvements.

The City of Rensselaer ($563,000) will make improvements at three parks: 8th Street Park, Eastland Park, and The Esplanade. At 8th Street and Eastland Parks outdated playgrounds will be replaced and the basketball courts resurfaced. Additionally, at 8th Street Park the entranceway will be repaved to improve access. At The Esplanade, a Fitness Court Studio will be added to the waterfront trail that offers impressive views of the Hudson River and Albany Skyline.

Central New York

Onondaga County ($1,000,000) will replace two segments of boardwalk along the popular Lake Loop Trail at Beaver Lake Nature Center in Baldwinsville. The new elevated boardwalk will traverse unique aquatic and wetland habitats, providing improved access and safer conditions for walking, cross-country skiing, birdwatching, and educational programming.

Finger Lakes

The Village of Dundee ($1,000,000) will transform Millard Park with new walking trails, outdoor fitness stations, an inclusive playground, and a vibrant dog park. This project will create a dynamic, accessible space where residents and visitors of all ages and abilities can play, exercise, and connect with the community.

Long Island

The Village of Patchogue ($339,277) will replace an unsafe playground equipment structure with a new and enhanced structure at Shorefront Park.

The Village of Rockville Centre ($349,107) will rehabilitate a children's playground by removing the current playground apparatus and flooring and replacing them with new accessible and safety compliant apparatus and surfacing at Rev. Morgan Days Park.

Mid-Hudson

Orange County ($1,000,000) will renovate the Observation Tower, install playground equipment and picnic tables, trim trees to enhance views, improve a parking area and trails at Cronomer Hill Park in the Town of Newburgh. The Tower, a unique and popular feature which offered magnificent views of the Hudson for generations, has been closed due to safety concerns. Repairs will allow its re-opening and added park amenities will attract more visitors and support safety and a more vibrant experience.

The Village of Briarcliff Manor ($720,000) will complete a redesign of the playground in Chilmark Park to provide safe and inclusive activities for children of all ages and abilities. Amenities will also support adults, enabling side-by-side play with children. The new playground will be a No Phone Zone to support Unplug and Play and create a community atmosphere.

Mohawk Valley

The City of Utica ($1,000,000) will add new playground equipment, a swing set with accessible swings, accessible restrooms, a splash pad, and sidewalks to Pixley Park. This marks a significant investment for the children of West Utica, visitors and in the City's parks infrastructure.

The Village of Ilion ($100,967) will transform an outdated playground into a vibrant, inclusive space with new play equipment, a fitness path, mural, history placards, and new lighting at Montgomery Street Park.

New York City

The City of New York ($1,000,000) will reconstruct Carter G. Woodson Children’s Park, located in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This project will provide new accessible play equipment, additional seating areas, and a new multi-use open area. It will also include new fencing and lighting for improved safety. This project is part of the City’s Community Parks Initiative, which targets underinvested playgrounds in high-need areas for capital improvements.

North Country

The Village of Canton ($573,602) will construct a new splash pad at Bend in the River Park and construct a new basketball court at Buck Street Playground.

Southern Tier

The Village of Savona ($194,670 ) will improve Conser Field by replacing unsafe playground equipment with safe, inclusive, and accessible play structures, encouraging kids to unplug and enjoy outdoor recreation. These upgrades will enhance the park's usability, making it a more welcoming space for families and community gatherings.

The Town of Richford ($27,000) will replace the roof on the large pavilion at Rawley Park, a widely used public space that serves thousands of community members annually. This project is critical to maintaining the safety and functionality of the pavilion, which hosts a variety of recreational and cultural events throughout the year.

Western New York

The Village of Williamsville ($852,750) will undertake the Garrison Park Wading Pool and Bathhouse Project to replace the 1950s wading pool and construct a new bathhouse. This project will improve accessibility, safety, and recreational opportunities for Village residents and visitors.

The Village of Angola ($82,191) will make improvements to Frawley Park, a neighborhood playground located on the corner of S. Main and York Streets. The improvements will have a positive impact on the revitalization of the Village and enhance recreational opportunities that promote socialization and physical activity in a neighborhood setting. Frawley Park is a key asset as the only playground for residents and visitors in the Downtown area.

Niagara County ($606,998) is seeking support to create a natural, inclusive playground for all ages and abilities at Burmaster Park in the Town of Lewiston, adjacent to the Tuscarora Nation. Blending natural elements with adaptive playground equipment, children are encouraged to learn as they play alongside each other in a welcoming environment for families in Niagara County and those visiting the area.

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “The Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program is an important investment to fund the development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites statewide for the public to enjoy. The development and improvement of municipal parks and recreation sites allows for increased access to vital green spaces. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation, I firmly believe that outdoor recreation can provide many physical and mental health benefits for New Yorkers. Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul, The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and my colleagues in government for working to maintain and expand this important initiative.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “Our public spaces are essential to creating vibrant, thriving communities, but they’re too often overlooked and underfunded. This investment in Briarcliff Manor’s Chilmark Park in my district, as well as municipal parks across the state, reflects a strong commitment to building more welcoming and accessible spaces for everyone, while also easing the burden on local taxpayers. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the legislature for making community investment a priority.”

The MPR grant program complements Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative which earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the NY SWIMS initiative.

New York’s Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act

On Nov. 8, 2022, New York voters overwhelmingly approved the $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act. State agencies, local governments, and partners will be able to access funding to protect water quality, help communities adapt to climate change, improve resiliency, and create green jobs. Bond Act funding will support new and expanded projects across the state to safeguard drinking water sources, reduce pollution, and protect communities and natural resources from climate change. Progress on implementing funding continues, with New York State committing more than $1.5 billion, or 30 percent, of Bond Act funds to date. For more information and to sign up for progress updates, go to the Environmental Bond Act webpage.