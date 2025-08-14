Randy Hardison Named General Counsel at Foundation Title & Escrow Series, LLC

Smiles all around as Randy Hardison steps into his new role. Foundation Title & Escrow Leadership Welcomes New General Counsel Foundation Title & Escrow Series, LLC

Storied Leader and Industry Mentor to Guide Growing Title Agency

Randy possesses the rare combination of encyclopedic legal knowledge and an innate ability to untangle the most difficult issues” — Chris Cantrell, Founder of Foundation Title & Escrow Series

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation Title & Escrow Series, LLC proudly announces the formal appointment of Randy Hardison as General Counsel—a role that recognizes his remarkable impact, unmatched expertise, and unwavering commitment to service in the title and escrow industry.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Hardison has become a cornerstone of Foundation Title’s success. Since joining the company in 2016 to form Foundation Title & Escrow Commercial, he has led the division to extraordinary growth. Today, it stands as one of the most respected commercial title operations in the region, known for its deep industry knowledge, exceptional customer service, and ability to compete with some of the largest commercial law firms and underwriters in the Southeast.

Hardison’s journey is more than a chronology of degrees and accolades—though his education is impressive, with a BA from the University of North Alabama, a JD from the University of Tennessee, and post-graduate work in tax and business law at Emory University. His dedication to the field began early, serving for 13 years with Lawyers Title Insurance Corporation before founding his own title company and law firm in Columbia, Tennessee. There, he built a reputation for mastering complex transactions and guiding clients through legal challenges with steady expertise and a personal touch.

As General Counsel, Hardison draws on decades of experience and the guidance he received from industry legends like James L. Boren, Jr., the late Executive Vice President of Lawyers Title and former president of the American Land Title Association. Randy often recalls a moment early in his career when Boren offered him some of the best advice he ever received as a young lawyer: “Sit down, shut up, listen and learn.” Though it struck him as blunt at the time, Randy now sees it as a pivotal moment in his development. Inspired by mentors like Boren, Randy is deeply committed to paying that generosity forward—mentoring the next generation of attorneys with humility, patience, and a genuine desire to help others grow.

At a recent reception held in his honor, Foundation Founder and colleague Chris Cantrell shared a heartfelt tribute: “Randy possesses the rare combination of encyclopedic legal knowledge and an innate ability to untangle the most difficult issues for clients and colleagues alike. He’s not just a great lawyer—he’s a great teammate, a true friend, and the kind of leader who steps up to do what needs to be done, never seeking credit, always putting the team first.”

Cantrell also shared a humorous anecdote about Randy’s resilience—having been struck by lightning not once, but three times—and his unwavering dedication to helping others, regardless of the challenge or the office calling.

Hardison’s leadership has fostered a culture of collaboration and excellence. The commercial division’s success is a testament not only to his vision but also to the incredible team he’s built and supported over the years. With 20 offices across 6 states and a growing national presence, Foundation Title continues to set the standard for title and escrow services.

Hardison’s wife, Rhonda, works as an escrow officer at FTE Commercial, and their family—five children and six grandchildren—joined the celebration, highlighting the personal legacy that complements his professional one.

Reflecting on his journey, Hardison shared: “It’s been a strange, long, wonderful, difficult journey. But if I can assist some of our lawyers or teammates along the way, then I will have paid back the gift that was given to me. I truly love this company. I’d do anything for it, and they’ve done everything for me.”

As he steps into the role of General Counsel, Randy Hardison reaffirms his commitment to mentorship, service, and the values that have guided his storied career.

About Foundation Title & Escrow Series, LLC

Foundation Title & Escrow Series, LLC is a leading provider of residential and commercial title and escrow services, with 20 offices across 6 states. Known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service, Foundation Title continues to set the standard in the industry.

For more information, contact shulse@fteconnect.com or visit www.fteconnect.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.