Florida State Parks Foundation Celebrates New Milestones, Impact in Record-Setting 2025

The Florida State Parks Foundation celebrated record financial impact and a wide variety of achievements in 2025.

Official nonprofit partner of Florida’s state parks set new funding impact record for fourth consecutive year

It’s incredibly rewarding to look back and see the sheer volume and variety of projects, initiatives, campaigns and events that the Foundation has supported in 2025.” — Matt Caldwell, Florida State Parks Foundation Board President

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning monument to freedom, courage and resilience, as well as an unprecedented gift for manatees and wildlife, innovative partnerships to support park rangers, and a funding impact of nearly $2.2 million, were among the top achievements during an outstanding 2025 for the Florida State Parks Foundation.Foundation Board President Matt Caldwell today announced that the organization in 2025 had secured or distributed a total of $2.187 million in support of its mission to preserve, protect, sustain and grow Florida’s award-winning state parks.The Foundation has set a new fundraising record in each of the last four years and has generated more than $8 million for state parks since 2022.“It is an honor and privilege to serve our state parks, and we are proud to have made a major impact throughout the last 12 months,” Caldwell said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to look back and see the sheer volume and variety of projects, initiatives, campaigns and events that the Foundation has supported in 2025.”The Foundation’s 2025 highlights include:— A ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new, full-scale reconstruction of the historic 1738 Fort Mose at Fort Mose Historic State Park in St. Augustine. Fort Mose — America’s First Site of Freedom — was once home to the first legally sanctioned free African community in what is now the United States, and the ceremony attracted historians, scholars and experts from across the nation.— $250,000 for state parks that provide important habitat for manatees, through a longstanding partnership with the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds. The funding will support educational and management resources, as well as habitat for ambassador manatees at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.— The continued popularity of the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate. In its third full year of availability, the plate surged to No. 30 in the statewide specialty license plate rankings. Since 2022, more than 22,000 Floridians who love state parks have purchased a plate.— The second annual Florida State Parks Day and Legislative Reception at the Florida Capitol. As part of the celebration, Representative Allison Tant, who also serves on the Foundation’s Board of Directors, filed House Resolution 8009, officially declaring March 19, 2025, as Florida State Parks Day.— Innovative support for park rangers that also reduces emissions. Through two new statewide partnerships, the Foundation in August provided a fleet of new e-bikes for use by park rangers and then in October purchased and provided hundreds of battery-powered tools and heavy equipment from STIHL, Inc. Both projects are a direct result of the Foundation’s Greener Initiative, which is funded through sales of the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate and seeks to increase environmental sustainability in state parks.— Four new trailers for Florida State Parks’ storm strike and recovery teams, purchased through a partnership with Florida Power & Light Company. These trailers serve as a mobile headquarters for all recovery efforts following severe weather events and natural disasters.— A furthered commitment to accessibility in state parks, including two new accessible playgrounds at Anastasia State Park (St. Augustine) and Fort Clinch State Park (Fernandina Beach) that will help foster a love of the outdoors among children of all mobility levels. Additional accessibility projects in 2025 include new beach matting at seven state parks and accessible trams at three additional parks.— New lighting, data management resources and all-terrain vehicles for parks that provide habitat for Florida’s nesting sea turtles.— $101,289 generated for the Foundation’s Plant a Pine program, which seeks to restore native longleaf pine populations in state parks. Generous community partners and grassroots donors have combined to contribute more than $450,000 to Plant a Pine since its launch in 2020.— $100,000 in support for Florida State Parks citizen support organizations (CSOs). Often referred to as Friends groups, there are more than 80 CSOs across Florida that support, promote and volunteer for their local parks. In 2025, the Foundation distributed a $50,000 Direct Support Grant, spread in equal increments across all CSOs, as well as $50,000 in Park Impact Grants. Park Impact Grants fund projects that enhance visitor experiences, preserve and restore historic resources and assist park staff with resource management.“Our state parks are the best in the nation, and they raise the bar each and every year,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “We are proud to work alongside them every single day, and we are already looking ahead to what will surely be an amazing year in 2026.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.