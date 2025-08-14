Sleepyhead on Inc. 5000 List, Ranking #213 Overall, #5 in Retail, and #5 in Arizona

Logo

Revolutionary College Sleep Brand Recognized Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleepyhead, the brand redefining student sleep with its award-winning mattress toppers, has officially earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking #213 overall, #5 in retail, and #5 in Arizona. This milestone recognizes the company’s explosive 1,789% growth over the last 3-years, cementing Sleepyhead as one of the nation’s top innovators in sleep and student wellness.

Founded by Steven Van Alen in his college days, Sleepyhead began as a mission to solve a universal problem for students: poor sleep on uncomfortable dorm mattresses. What started as a personal frustration turned into a national movement for better rest and wellness among Gen- Z and college communities.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see hard work pay off, especially in a seasonal business where it’s all grit and grind,” said Steven Van Alen, Founder & CEO. “I’m proud of the three team members who’ve been with me for over a year; growing 1,700% isn’t easy. But the work never stops—now it’s back to learning new things and tackling bigger challenges.”

Sleepyhead first gained traction through its partnership with Dormify, quickly becoming one of their top-selling sleep product partners. Today, the brand is best known for its award-winning memory foam toppers, often recognized as the Best College Mattress Topper, with prices starting under $300.

Sleepyhead will now be in retail with Urban Outfitters Marketplace, where its popular Gel Topper will be available for purchase starting August 14 on urbanoutfitters.com.

The team behind the growth is just as proud of the achievement as the founder himself:

“Reaching #213 on the Inc. 5000 list makes me proud of the work we do every day to help students sleep better,” said Tabatha, Customer Service Manager. “Being part of Sleepyhead’s journey to this milestone has been both inspiring and rewarding.”

“Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredibly rewarding achievement that validates the effort put in over the past several years from the Sleepyhead team,” added Nick, Logistics Coordinator. “We’ve shown an unwavering endurance across sometimes unpredictable market conditions. It’s inspiring to see what a group can do when everyone is focused on the same goal—making sure everyone gets a good night’s sleep.”

“After 3.5 years with Sleepyhead, I’ve seen this company grow in ways I never imagined,” said Madison, Marketing Manager. “Not just in numbers, but in heart, mission, and momentum. This recognition is more than a number—it’s a reflection of the persistence and resilience that carried us forward.”

Beyond product innovation, Sleepyhead has earned celebrity support from friends such as Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules) and supporters including Abby Witherspoon (Reese Witherspoon’s niece). The brand has also attracted creators from Mia Ristaino, Lilly Taverez to Mia Holland, and Adriana Sosa. Additionally, they have worked with athletes including, Hannah Colin and Brandon Dwyer.

Sleepyhead is continuing to stand apart from typical “dorm brands” by building long-term staying power in both the sleep and student wellness categories. With plans to grow another 50% in 2025, Sleepyhead is doubling down on product innovation, social impact, and its mission to help young people have a more restful sleep and live better lives.

About Sleepyhead

Sleepyhead is a college-focused sleep brand offering premium memory foam mattress toppers and mattresses designed for dorms, apartments, shared spaces as well as normal bed sizes. Founded by a student, for students, the brand is committed to making better sleep stylish, affordable, and accessible.

Learn more at sleepyheadusa.com.

